MDA Breakout Stocks Week 6 - February 2023: High-Frequency Gainers To Give You An Edge

Feb. 06, 2023 8:01 AM ETBA, CACC, CAT, CELH, CRM, CVX, DIS, ENPH, ERAS, EZPW, HD, IBM, JPM, NKE, NOG, SP500, V
Summary

  • Two new Breakout Stocks for Week 6 with better than 10% short-term upside and two Dow 30 Picks. Average cumulative returns for 2023 are +28.2% YTD.
  • This week 3 of 4 high-frequency breakout picks gained over 10% in less than a week with peak gains in TOUR +20.3%, RIVN +12.8%, JMIA +22.1%.
  • The streak of weekly picks gaining over 10% in less than a week has reached 239 out of 298 trading weeks (80.2%) not including multiple gainers or signals.
  • Annual returns are simulated by adding 52 weekly selections though they could be compounded weekly. Top annual gainers have joined the growing multi-bagger list.
  • The MDA breakout picks continue to beat the S&P 500 for 7 consecutive years delivering +708.2% compound returns through 2022 and a CAGR +30.87%.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Value & Momentum Breakouts get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Tropical beach and beautiful sunrise view in Punta Cana bay, Dominican Republic

valio84sl/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 8 years. This high frequency breakout subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 290 weeks of

Momentum Gauge stop light signals

VMBreakouts.com

Daily Momentum Gauges

app.VMBreakouts.com

Weekly Breakout Returns

VMBreakouts.com

Annual Returns MDA breakouts

VMBreakouts.com

ERAS - Erasca, Inc. - Stock Price Chart

FinViz.com

ERAS report

StockRover.com

EZPW - EZCORP, Inc. - Stock Price Chart

FinViz.com

EZPW report

StockRover.com

Long Term Portfolio Returns

VMBreakouts.com

Finviz Chart PG

FinViz.com

MDA Frequency breakout charts

VMBreakouts.com

Frequency Breakout for MDA 2020 2021

VMBreakouts.com

Annual Portfolio Returns YTD 2023

VMBreakouts.com

2022 Returns VMBreakout portfolios

VMBreakouts.com



Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I continue to follow the Market Momentum Gauge® and Sector Momentum Gauge® signals. I adjust my exposure ahead of weekends and holidays to minimize the risk from these high volatility 3x funds that may not be appropriate investments for your portfolio. Readers are highly encouraged to consider your own optimal asset allocation strategies to diversify risks and enhance returns.

Comments

