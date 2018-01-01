eyjafjallajokull

Just over nine months ago, I wrote on Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY), noting that while Fury Gold Mines had been a serial underperformer, I didn't see enough margin of safety to justify owning the stock at US$0.73. This is because the company's Eau Claire Project economics weren't going to get any better in an inflationary environment. Plus, I was still worried that the company's track record of significant share dilution might continue unless it began focusing on solely one asset. Since that update, the stock has struggled to make any progress (down 5% in the period), but at least the pace of share dilution has decelerated.

The ability to fund exploration and G&A without financings can be attributed to its Dolly Varden (OTCQX:DOLLF) share payment (Homestake Ridge divestment) which helped to boost its cash position from a recent share sale, and the company is entering 2023 with ~$7.0 million in cash. In addition, I like the focus on one asset instead of three previously under new management. The former strategy is the wrong approach in a market that isn't rewarding as it can be costly to try and drill/advance (while making regular lease payments) three projects at once for a pre-revenue junior miner with no cash flow in sight. Let's take a look at recent developments and whether the thesis has changed:

Fury Gold Mines - Drill Core (Company Presentation)

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

2022 - A Year Of Transformation

Just over two years ago, Fury Gold Mines had three primary projects and was spread quite thin, with drilling planned at three projects in different provinces (Nunavut, Quebec, British Columbia) in 2021 despite being a micro-cap junior with a modest budget. This lack of focus contributed to each project advancing at a snail's pace due to having to spread capital across three assets. It also led to increased share dilution as a pre-revenue company like Fury must rely on equity sales to fund its operations.

Fortunately, since new CEO Tim Clark came on board in August 2021, we've seen a very positive change in the strategy, which was confirmed by management's discipline in 2022. Not only did the company pull back on marketing expenses to cut costs, but the company also decided to pass on heading up north last year in Nunavut to drill, with the company instead focusing on Eau Claire and its regional Percival Target in Quebec (the company's most advanced project). The major news was Fury's divestment of Homestake Ridge for ~$40 million in cash and 76.5 million Dolly Varden, a move that places Fury Gold in rare air among its peers as a well-financed junior.

Fury Gold Mines - Shares Outstanding (FASTGraphs.com)

These developments over the past 12 months have halted Fury's otherwise steady share dilution under previous management, and it's also allowed its Eau Claire Project to advance at a quicker pace with all of the company's drilled meters focused on this asset. They've also simplified the investment thesis for investors, which is a company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Eau Claire Project in Quebec, which lies south of Newmont's (NEM) Eleonore Mine, with two bonuses to Fury's investment thesis that includes its Eleonore South joint-venture (50% ownership) and the 100% owned Committee Bay Project.

Fury Gold Mines - Projects (Company Presentation)

Notably, management also shared in a recent presentation that it would prefer to advance its high-grade Nunavut project (~1.2 million ounces at 7.7 grams per tonne gold) with a partner vs. trying to do that on its own while advancing Eau Claire. Once again, this is a very responsible and disciplined move, especially considering that contractor costs and labor aren't any cheaper after two years of double-digit inflation. To summarize, we've seen a complete transformation of Fury under new management to a company that appears to be laser-focused on minimizing dilution while still methodically adding ounces at its highest-priority project and maintaining some exposure to solid assets.

FURY Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Assuming this strategy is maintained and the company continues to monetize its position in Dolly Varden shares to take advantage of improving sentiment sector-wide and ensure it can get through 2024 without share dilution as well, this is a story that is finally worth taking a closer look at during sharp pullbacks vs. it being an Avoid previously due to never-ending share dilution and zero focus. In addition to an improvement in sentiment sector-wide, this could explain the stock's strong performance over the past six weeks and outperformance vs. some of its peers. Let's take a look at recent developments below:

Recent Developments

While Fury took a break from drilling at Homestake Ridge (divested) and Committee Bay in 2022, it was another successful year at the company's Eau Claire deposit in Quebec. For investors unfamiliar with Fury, the company holds a massive ~24,000-hectare land package along the Cannard Deformation Zone, and a 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment on its main deposit on the west end of its land package (Eau Claire) is host to ~1.35 million ounces at 6.0+ grams per tonne gold with over 60% of this resource in the measured and indicated category.

Eau Claire Geology (Company Presentation)

The 2018 PEA highlighted a modest capex project (~$130 million) capable of producing ~80,000 ounces per annum at sub $600/oz all-in-sustaining costs [AISC]. However, we've since seen exploration success to the west of Eau Claire, within the Gap Zone between the 450 and 850 Zones, and also to the east. In terms of the western extension (Hinge Zone), recent drilling has increased the strike length of Eau Claire by 400 meters or an increase of more than 20%, and grades here have been respectable and well above expected cut-off grades. In addition, while narrow, the recent hole drilled into the Gap Zone is encouraging, with a 1.0-meter intercept at 45.0 grams per tonne of gold.

Eau Claire Drilling (Company Website)

Overall, this step-out drilling suggests the potential for Eau Claire to grow into a ~1.8 million-ounce resource with at least 1.1 million ounces of mineable material at a 60% conversion rate. This would help to justify building a mine here given the favorable location (benefiting from existing infrastructure) given that it's south of Newmont's Eleonore Mine. However, the other exciting piece of this story is Percival. This target lies 14 kilometers east of Eau Claire, with multiple high-grade intercepts and several thick mid-grade intercepts drilled in the past two years. The most recent highlight was 13.5 meters at 8.05 grams per tonne of gold, which was an 85-meter step-out.

Percival Drilling (Company Website)

It's still quite early here to put a number on potential resources. Still, the company appears very bullish on this opportunity and noted in its most recent update that the recent drilling has confirmed that the "high-grade core of Percival mineralization plunges steeply to the west and is open in all directions." Although Percival is likely a sub-400,000-ounce opportunity based on current drilling as the company has focused primarily on adding near-mine ounces at Eau Claire, this could represent a very nice opportunity long-term with the possibility to expand its throughput rate down the road by trucking material west from Percival and looking at a 2,500+ tonne per day operation vs. 1,500 tonnes per day contemplated in the 2018 PEA.

Fury may not have released any blockbuster holes like the ones we saw from Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) or i-80 Gold (IAUX) last year with 500+ gram-meter intercepts. Still, the results reported in 2022 in a modest exploration program (~18,000 meters) were encouraging, and they certainly point to resource growth at Eau Claire and further potential at regional targets. Meanwhile, the consolidation of Eleonore South with a 50/50 split cleans up this joint venture with just two partners and could provide a future monetization opportunity for Fury down the road, given that this is attractive ground for Newmont given its proximity to its Eleonore Mine.

Eleonore Mine & Eleonore South Ground (Company Presentation)

In summary, 2022 was a solid year for Fury Gold Mines, and the monetization of Homestake Ridge combined with drilling success means that Fury can finally return to resource growth per share vs. strictly resource growth when it was diluting at a quicker pace than it added potential new ounces. Let's take a look at the valuation below:

Valuation

Based on ~156 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$0.70, Fury Gold Mines trades at a market cap of ~$109 million and an enterprise value of US$102 million. The majority of this market cap can be justified by its Eau Claire Project alone, which is a project home to ~1.3 million ounces in Quebec, and this resource will likely grow to at least 1.9 million ounces by 2024, given exploration success. Even using a conservative valuation of $40/oz and a ~1.9 million-ounce resource base, this would translate to a fair value for Fury Gold Mines of $76 million [US$0.49 per share], with investors getting Committee Bay, the regional Percival Target, and the Eleonore South joint-venture with Newmont for just ~$33 million.

Fury - Operating Expenses (Q3 2022 and YTD 2022) (Company Filings)

While this sounds like a great deal, the issue with juniors is that the share count can be a moving target, and we typically see a minimum of 10% share dilution per year and upwards of 20% for some companies. This is because these companies are not generating cash flow yet are spending significantly on G&A, drilling, economic studies, and marketing. In Fury's case, the company has upwards of $11 million in operating expenses per year (2022 estimated figures). Fortunately, while the landscape for most juniors continues to be less favorable due to rising contractor costs, rising build costs, and elevated sustaining capital expenditures vs. previous estimates due to double-digit inflation, Fury is unique for two reasons.

For starters, the company is sitting on ~59 million Dolly Varden shares, valued at more than $45 million. If the company can use opportunistic rallies in the stock to sell these shares, it could easily fund its operating expenses for the next three years without dilution. Additionally, while some projects are no longer feasible due to a sharp rise in capex or operating costs (which in some cases may remove ounces from mine plans due to rising cut-off grades), Eau Claire benefits from a relatively low capex bill (~$130 million with a 20% contingency) and relatively high grades plus margins.

So, even if upfront capex for Eau Claire were to increase from $130 million to $200 million with 35% higher operating costs, this is still an operation that can easily be funded with debt/equity Plus, it should still boast sub $825/oz all-in-sustaining costs [AISC] vs. previous projections of ~$580/oz. These costs are well below the FY2023 estimated industry average of $1,280/oz, and even at a $1,250/oz gold price assumption, Eau Claire had a large spread between planned mined grades and cut-off grades with cut-off grades of 2.5 grams per tonne gold on underground material and 0.50 grams per tonne gold on open-pit ounces.

Eau Claire Deposit - Resource (Company Report)

This distinction is important because while some marginal lower-grade projects would be difficult to pursue today given the inflation we've seen (but that might have looked feasible based on pre-2020 studies), Eau Claire's industry-leading grades and modest capex make it a robust opportunity even in a more conservative $1,600/oz gold price environment and with the impact of double-digit inflation.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While Fury is reasonably valued and could easily trade up to US$1.00 based on a $40.00/oz value on Eau Claire resources and a $20/oz value on Percival ounces + $30 million combined for its less advanced projects, the stock has enjoyed a near-parabolic rally off its lows over the past two months. This doesn't mean that the stock must correct sharply, and it could continue defying gravity. Still, the stock is now within 10% of potential resistance at US$0.75 and has no strong support until US$0.39. Given this extension above support, I don't think now is the time to chase the stock, and if I held the stock, I would be looking to book some profits on this rally.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines has come a long way over the past 18 months. Importantly, the story is cleaner and much more desirable. This is because investors no longer have to worry about inevitable double-digit share dilution each year while management drills multiple projects with little attention paid to the market not rewarding this strategy. As discussed, the new plan is focused on one asset to minimize share dilution, directing its limited exploration dollars towards its most advanced and highest priority project, Eau Claire.

That said, my focus in the junior space is on names that could be in production by 2026 and those with world-class projects with 150,000-ounce per annum potential that are also high-probability takeover targets. This isn't a knock against Eau Claire, but it is a smaller project, even if it is quite robust, and it is still years away from its first gold pour. Hence, I remain focused on other juniors currently. Still, we've clearly seen a significant upgrade to the thesis here, and this is certainly a name worth keeping a passive eye on for a swing-trade opportunity if we see a violent correction in the stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.