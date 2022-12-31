Sisecam Resources LP: Another Lowball Take-Private Offer

Silver Coast Research profile picture
Silver Coast Research
2.27K Followers

Summary

  • Sisecam Resources LP ("Sisecam") posted strong results in Q4 2022, and the underlying earnings were even better.
  • Unfortunately for common unitholders, it looks like the partnership will be taken private in 6 months time, at $25 per unit.
  • This price does not reflect the value of the business, which benefits from multiple tailwinds.

Mise au point sélective d’une bouteille de composé chimique de carbonate de sodium ou de cendres de soude à côté d’une boîte de Pétri avec une substance solide en poudre cristalline. Fond de laboratoire de chimie blanche avec l’espace de copie

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

Don't underestimate the other guy's greed is a recommendation that goes well with the MLP space, where conflicts of interest between the GP (General Partner) and the common unitholders can lead to unfavorable deals for the latter. The

Sisecam Resources LP's soda ash sales volumes Q4 2022

Sisecam Q4 results

Soda ash price 2018-2023

TradingEconomics.com

Henry Hub natural gas price 2022-2023

TradingEconomics.com

Sisecam Resources Top Executives

Investing.com

This article was written by

Silver Coast Research profile picture
Silver Coast Research
2.27K Followers
Finance professional from France. My strategy is twofold: - I build capital by identifying small-cap stocks that are likely to appreciate in the near term. - I reinvest the profits from the small-cap stocks into more established dividend payers, in order to build a growing stream of passive income. When looking for undervalued small-cap stocks, my focus is on fundamentals and the presence of hidden assets and near-term catalysts. When looking for dividend stocks, I want decent coverage and capacity to grow the dividend, and I look for special situations where short-term headwinds provide a favorable entry point. I have been contributing to The Natural Resource Hub. However, all of the articles authored by me are entirely the product of my independent research.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIRE, GEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.