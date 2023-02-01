Greenback Extends Recovery

Feb. 06, 2023 7:25 AM ETFXA, FXC, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXF, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, UUP, USDU, UDN, FXB, GBBEF
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.4K Followers

Summary

  • The euro barely traded above $1.08 today (the high was about $1.0805), and selling pressure was strongest in the European morning, where the session low has been recorded (~$1.0760).
  • The dollar is broadly higher as what we suspect is an overdue correction is unfolding, aided by a reassessment following the data at the end of last week.
  • The yen is the heaviest as the markets respond to the possible (if not likely) successor to BOJ Governor Kuroda.
  • The yen's weakness helped Japanese stocks today, but the other larger bourses in the Asia-Pacific area were sold, with losses in Hong Kong, the CSI 300, South Korea, and Taiwan off more than 1%.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 also is down more than 1% today, which, if sustained, would be the second-largest drop this year. US futures are also sharply lower.

Inflation and tax concept Rising graph of inflation rates. Americans" Inflation Problem and global economy recession. interest rate hike with USD money, finance and investment background

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The honeymoon for risk assets that began the year ended with a bang at the end of last week with the monster US jobs report and the rebound in the service ISM. Disappointing news from

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.4K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.