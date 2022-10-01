Ark Restaurants Trades At A Low Multiple Of Non-Recurring Earnings, I Pass

Feb. 06, 2023 3:00 PM ETArk Restaurants Corp. (ARKR)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
577 Followers

Summary

  • ARKR operates 17 successful restaurants in the east coast and Las Vegas.
  • The company did not generate growth during the 20 years before the pandemic.
  • After the pandemic, its earnings are a little bit higher because of inflation.
  • However, it trades at depressed multiples because of one time non-recurring events like PPP loan forgiveness and low effective tax rates.
  • After accounting for these anomalies, ARKR trades at P/E ratio of 13x that is not justified given the company's lack of growth.

Placa de cangrejo con cama King

mphillips007/iStock via Getty Images

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is a national restaurant operator with 17 locations distributed across the east coast and Las Vegas.

The company did not see growth in the 20 years spanning from 2000 until before the

Google reviews for some of ARKR's restaurants

Google reviews for some of ARKR's restaurants (Google Maps)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
577 Followers
I am a Business Management student in Buenos Aires, Argentina. I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.