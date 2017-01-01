Lovesac: Time To Divest

Feb. 06, 2023 8:32 AM ETThe Lovesac Company (LOVE)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.42K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Lovesac have soared 30% this year after sharp declines in 2022.
  • The outlook for the company doesn't look much brighter, with sales growth decelerating and inventory piling.
  • In addition, gross margins are being pressured by higher freight costs and more aggressive discounting.
  • Though cheap at ~12x forward P/E, I find it difficult to believe Lovesac can hit consensus estimates with both top and bottom line pressures weighing.

Sponsors & Venues - February 2022 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment

Yes, the market is rebounding in 2023, but now is not the time to be complacent. I've been aggressively reviewing my portfolio of small and mid-cap growth stocks to determine which companies are poised for a further rally

Chart
Data by YCharts

Lovesac Q3 results

Lovesac Q3 results (Lovesac Q3 earnings release)

Lovesac showroom metrics

Lovesac showroom metrics (Lovesac Q3 earnings release)

Lovesac balance sheet

Lovesac balance sheet (Lovesac Q3 earnings release)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.42K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.