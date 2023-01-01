Pyxis Tankers: Strong Quarters Ahead But Issues Remain

Feb. 06, 2023 8:33 AM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)
True Orion
Summary

  • Pyxis is operating a small fleet of 5 MR oil tanker vessels, utilized in both the spot market and time charter contracts.
  • The company is heading towards a very strong Q1 2023, while also Q4 2022 is expected to be very strong as well.
  • A further decrease in oil rates will be counterbalanced, at least partially, by the very favorable fleet supply fundamentals.
  • However, the company is very leveraged at the moment, with 2022 being the first year of profitability, during the last 5 years.
  • Technically, I'm getting mixed signals and that's why I think that Holding the stock is a better option than initiating a new position.

Oil tanker anchored

LaSalle-Photo/iStock via Getty Images

Today I'm going to check out Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS), a Greece - based, small, oil - tanker company. The last time I wrote about the company was about one and a half year ago, when I had issued a "Hold" rating. Obviously, I failed to see the

Pyxis Tankers fleet details and utilization

Pyxis Tankers fleet details and utilization (Pyxis Tankers January 2023 Investor Presentation)

Oil tanker time charter rates by vessel type

Oil tanker time charter rates by vessel type (Hellenic Shipping News)

Pyxis Tankers technical view

Pyxis Tankers technical view (Trading View)

True Orion
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for information purposes only. You should not, in any case, take the contents of this article to be an urge to buy, hold or sell securities. Always perform your own research before investing in the stock market.

