NiseriN

I have never seen the consensus so fixated on a negative outlook. If we receive weak economic data, it’s a prelude to recession. If we receive better-than-expected economic data, it means inflation is resurfacing, which will force the Fed to strangle the economy with tighter monetary policy. From the perspective of this bearish cohort, there is no in between, despite the growing number of signs that point to a soft landing for the economy. Instead, the bears are digging their heels into the view that the past three months have been a bear-market rally with the worst yet to come. I think they have their work cut out for them, given the numerous signs of economic resiliency, as well as the strengthening technical backdrop, which concluded last week with a Golden Cross for the S&P 500 index. That said, we are likely to see a pullback after the outsized gains year-to-date, but I see that as a pause to refresh a new bull market rather than the resumption of the bear market that I think ended in October.

Edward Jones

The bearish cohort continues to sing the old adage “don’t fight the Fed.” This assumes that risk assets must broadly decline because the Fed is raising interest rates and reducing the size of its balance sheet by selling bonds or allowing them to mature, which reduces market liquidity. That is not necessarily the case, as the 16% rally off the October low in the S&P 500 proves. At best, it suggests that investors should be more selective about the specific investments they hold with an emphasis on quality and value.

The bears also seems to take every word that comes out of a Fed official’s mouth in a literal sense, especially when it comes to Chairman Powell. A failure to acknowledge the difference between rhetoric and reality is bound to lead investors astray, but it serves as red meat for the bears who want to see stock prices decline. Chairman Powell is as concerned about inflation expectations as he is the rate of inflation itself, and the only way to manage expectations is to convince consumers and investors that the Fed will be successful in bringing the rate back down to 2%. That suggests the bark should be worse than the bite, especially when disinflation if firmly entrenched, given the run rate in the first quarter, which is estimated below by the Cleveland Fed.

Cleveland Fed

The most important thing to remember is that this year’s battle is with inflation, and it is a battle that is in the process of being won. If you want to focus on one thing that Chairman Powell said last week, focus on his acknowledgement that the “disinflation process has started.” That was the reality mixed in with his rhetoric that fueled a drop in interest rates and a rally in stocks. But the disinflation, which is a decrease in the rate of inflation, actually started last summer after the Consumer Price Index peaked in June at 9.1%. It has been falling ever since. Chairman Powell’s acknowledgement was a pivot of sorts, and I think it suggests we have one more rate hike of 25 basis points at worst, and no more at best.

At the same time, we have signs that the economy is finding its footing during the deceleration in growth, as it digests significantly higher interest rates. We can argue about how many jobs the economy created in last week’s report, as there were some adjustments by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that may be overestimating the 517,000 jobs created in January, but we sure as hell didn’t lose jobs. The unemployment rate fell to a new low of 3.4%. Most importantly, wage growth slowed to 4.4%, which is exactly what the Fed wants to see to temper price increases. Healthy job gains and full employment with a deceleration in wage growth is goldilocks. This is what makes for a soft landing. Why so many new hires when we are supposedly on the cusp of recession?

TradingEconomics

It looks like there has been a rebound in service sector activity, which accounts for 70% of the economy. The Institute for Supply Management’s service sector index soared to 55.2 in January, rebounding from contractionary territory, which is below the 50 level. The new order sub-index soared from 45.2 to 60.4, as did business activity from 53.5 to 60.4. Meanwhile, prices paid continued to edge lower. Again, goldilocks.

ISM

My sole objective is to make accurate calls on the outlook for the economy and markets over the coming 6-12 month period, which drives my investment strategy. I do my best not let my own biases interfere, focusing solely on the data, but also taking into consideration market psychology, as well as consumer and investor sentiment. As a result, I see disinflation that points to a rate of inflation (PCE) within a range of 2-3% before the end of this year, while the rate of economic growth is sustained in a range of 0-1%. Corporate profits may be flat to up modestly this year, which leaves the S&P 500 with modest gains from current levels, but valuations will be sustained by a rapidly falling rate of inflation. I think the biggest mistake investors can make this year is being too negative.

Perhaps bears like Mike Wilson at Morgan Stanley, who say “don’t fight the Fed” will be right. He claims that the first month of this year was nothing more than the January Effect, which is a seasonal rebound in stocks at the beginning of the year after a sell-off at the end of the prior year for tax purposes. He sees the bear market resuming with the S&P 500 falling as low as 3,200, regardless or whether we have a recession or not. Most of Wall Street has followed his lead, fearful of standing out in the crowd.

I say “don’t fight the tape.” I think we will have a pullback, but I’m looking for a number closer to 3,800, which would be a pause to refresh the uptrend that started off the October low. I will talk about how I came up with that number in tomorrow’s report. The excuse to sell will be signs of economic strength that raise fears of more Fed tightening, but ignore the reality of continued disinflation, which is what ultimately drives monetary policy.