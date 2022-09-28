Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The 2nd of February 2022, was a dark day for investors as aftermarket many large-cap companies reported disappointing quarterly results, resulting in sharp price declines aftermarket and during the next trading day. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was among these companies’ reporting aftermarket and to illustrate how the quarterly results were received – Amazon’s share price declined during the next trading day by almost 8.5%.

So, were the top-line numbers so bad that it justifies the share price decline while expectations were already rather low? Amazon beat revenue expectations by a fair margin of $3.43 billion while it missed EPS by $0.14. These top-line results illustrate that Amazon is still struggling with navigating this tough economy, but this was as expected.

Back in December, I wrote my initial coverage on the company and concluded the following:

For now, I rate the stock a Strong buy as I see a strong outperformance for Amazon over the final quarter of the year driven by better economic data, a falling dollar, and low expectations by management. Amazon is close to its yearly low and I feel like reactions have been overdone. For me, a lot will depend on its 4Q22 earnings as these will dictate where the stock will go over the next year. To me, Amazon is a strong buy at prices below $100 per share as I feel like downside risk is limited. I do recommend buying in small bits as there could very well be better entry prices coming.

While the revenue beat was quite significant, and as I expected, the EPS result disappointed and came in far below what I expected with the economic data improving. Still, my overall view is focused on the long-term growth of Amazon and its primary growth drivers such as cloud computing and advertising.

Even after the 8.5% decrease in share price, Amazon is still up by 17% since my previous coverage and is still trading above $100 per share. So, is it still as attractive as I claimed it was back then?

Within this article, I will analyze the latest quarterly and FY22 results from Amazon and see how it impacts or changes my investment thesis and rating.

Let’s get to it!

Quarterly Review

Amazon reported 4Q22 revenue of $149.2 billion which was an increase of 9% YoY. Excluding the impact of unfavorable exchange rates, revenue would have grown by 12% YoY. Considering the fact that Amazon is seen, and priced, as a growth stock, these growth rates are not overly strong, although better than big tech peers Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta (META). During the earnings call, Amazon acknowledged that its customers allocate their spending more carefully during times of economic uncertainty - like the one we are experiencing now - and this is reflected in the lower growth rates seen during the 4Q22.

Amazon 4Q22 results (Amazon)

Revenue growth was driven by growth from the AWS and North American segments. International continued to see negative growth, but, like previous quarters, this was primarily due to unfavorable exchange rates. Without the impact of FX, this segment saw growth of 5% YoY, but due to the strong dollar, Amazon reported an 8% decrease in revenue for the segment. The slow or negative growth for the international segment was due to customers struggling with inflationary pressures and they are allocating their money more carefully to lower-priced products. Meanwhile, The North American segment saw decent growth of 13% YoY and reported revenue of $93.4 billion.

That brings us to the most important business segment of Amazon, AWS. This has been the focus of many investors over the last year as it continued to show strong growth and according to many – should be valued at Amazon’s entire market cap, meaning you get the rest for free. The enthusiasm seems justified as AWS has shown strong growth over the last decade and cloud computing is far from done growing.

AWS 4Q22 performance (Amazon)

Yet, this has also caused investors to increasingly focus on AWS performance when judging the company’s performance, and with AWS reporting a growth rate of “only” 20% during 4Q22, this is most likely one of the primary concerns of investors and the reason to sell Amazon following the earnings release. AWS reported revenue of $21.4 billion and has an annualized run rate of $85 billion. Still, with the growth rate slowing down to just 20% from 40% one year ago, it makes sense that investors are doubting the AWS growth story. This is what management stated during the earnings call:

Starting back in the middle of the third quarter of 2022, we saw our year-over-year growth rates slow as enterprises of all sizes evaluated ways to optimize their cloud spending in response to the tough macroeconomic conditions. As expected, these optimization efforts continued into the fourth quarter.

To make it even worse, management said that during the first month of 1Q23, AWS grew by mid-teens which indicates that we will see growth slow down further. Management added that AWS should see continued headwinds for the next couple of quarters resulting in, indeed, even more of a slowdown in growth. In addition to this, the operating margin for AWS has also seen a significant drop from its peak of 35% back in 1Q22 to just 24.3%. While we cannot call it horrible margins, the decrease over the last year is quite significant. Of course, this can be explained by falling revenue growth in combination with a continued high pace of investments and I expect these margins to crawl back up once Amazon lowers its rate of investment and revenue growth picks up again.

I continue to see AWS as a growth driver for Amazon and I believe some of the current worries in the investment community are driven by over-reactions. I am not saying that all is well - because it isn’t - but the growth story is far from broken. This is what I stated in my previous article on Amazon:

In the end, AWS has a strong market share in one of the most promising industries. With the market expected to grow at close to a 20% CAGR, I believe AWS should be able to keep growing close to 20% until 2028. The recent slowdown seems worrying and looks to be an industry-wide trend with the same happening for Microsoft's Azure segment. Cloud growth might dip going into 2023 but will definitely rebound over the next couple of years. Eventually, growth in the AWS segment will drive both growth and profitability for Amazon as a whole.

I must admit, the slowdown is worse than I anticipated and will impact the near-term upside for Amazon in a significant way. Does it then change the long-term growth story? I believe it does in some ways. I will personally first want to see growth for AWS recover before rewarding it with a high multiple. So, no, the AWS growth story is not broken, but becoming increasingly difficult for Amazon. Also, competition is increasing from the likes of Azure, Google Cloud, IBM (IBM), and Oracle (ORCL). AWS is still the largest cloud provider, but I expect it to slightly lose some market share to competitors over the next couple of years. With growth slowing down and AWS seeing tough competition, it should be awarded a lower multiple, bringing down its assumed valuation. Also, I expect AWS growth rates to not recover to above 25% again and growth will most likely remain below 20% or even 15% for the years ahead.

Statista

Operating income for Amazon as a whole was $2.7 billion – a decrease from $3.5 billion a year ago. According to management, operating income was impacted by some key items which added approximately $2.7 billion in costs for the quarter. Again, like in previous quarters, it was AWS that drove profits for Amazon as the segment recorded an operating income of $5.2 billion which was flat YoY. The other two segments continued to post losses totaling $2.4 billion. These segments always had very thin margins, but with revenue growth stalling and economic headwinds and inflation hitting margins, these segments have dropped to posting negative margins for most of 2022.

Net income for Amazon was $300 million which is pretty horrible considering revenue of $149 billion, but net income was heavily impacted by a $2.3 billion pretax valuation loss of its investment in Rivian Automotive (RIVN). This has, of course, nothing to do with the actual performance of Amazon. But even without this equity loss, the net income result was not great.

Operating income for Amazon (Amazon)

While the overall earnings report was not received well by investors due to a growth slowdown and slowing AWS growth as illustrated by the 8.5% drop aftermarket, there were also positives. One thing that was quite impressive was advertising growth for Amazon during the fourth quarter. Amazon continues to take market share from its competitors who are reporting very slow, or even negative revenue growth. Advertising revenues for Amazon increased by 23% YoY to bring in $11.6 billion.

In my previous article on Amazon, I named advertising as one of the strongest growth drivers, and 4Q22 confirmed my thesis on that front. Amazon continues to be interesting to advertisers due to its direct form of advertisement and incredibly large customer base resulting in over 2 billion customers visiting the platform each month. According to CNBC, the rapid advertising revenue growth from Amazon has resulted in the company already having a 7.3% market share in the entire online ad market compared to 28.8% for Google and close to 20% for Facebook and Instagram parent Meta. One should consider that advertising is still only a very small part of revenue for Amazon, while advertising is over 90% of revenue for both Meta and Alphabet, making it even more impressive for Amazon to gain such a large market share. This positions Amazon very well to profit from the strong expected growth for the digital ad industry which is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR until 2026 to reach a market size of $800 billion. It seems safe to assume that Amazon will continue to gain market share as its platform grows further and Amazon increases its focus on the highly competitive advertising industry. The growing Prime Video streaming service could turn out to be another strong source of advertisement income with the increasing demand for ad-based subscriptions. Still, advertising accounts for only a very small part of total revenue and so I do not expect it to have a significant impact on growth for at least the next couple of years.

Management also indicated that it saw increased demand for its Prime subscription services as it increases the value to customers of which entertainment is a crucial part. The Lord of the Rings series was a success with over 100 million viewers all over the world. The series caused more Prime sign-ups than any other content release on the platform. But content does not come falling from the sky and this has resulted in Amazon investing $7 billion into content creation, live sports, and licensed third-party video. This was up by $5 billion from last year and so Amazon is not slowing down spending in any way. It probably does not really have a choice as the video streaming industry is highly competitive and content is key to gaining subscribers.

And although this all sounds very positive and don’t get me wrong, it is, I also find it worrying that management continues to throw cash at what looks like a bottomless pit. The streaming industry is highly competitive and only a small number of companies manage to make a profit. This is what management said about the spending during the earnings call:

We regularly evaluate the return on the spend and continue to be encouraged by what we see, as video has proven to be a strong driver of Prime member engagement and new Prime member acquisition.

I would say my opinion is split on this with the bottom line of Amazon continuing to disappoint investors. Please let me know in the comments whether you think Amazon should continue to throw money against content creation or should start focusing on its bottom line.

With the ending of the fourth quarter, Amazon also reported its FY22 results, so I will quickly summarize this. Revenue for FY22 increased by 9% and was $514 billion, excluding $15.5 billion in unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates. AWS was still very impressive over the FY with over $80 billion in revenue and 29% growth YoY.

Operating income more than halved over FY22 ending with just $12.2 billion to which only AWS had a positive contribution of $22.8 billion. The other two segments saw a negative operating income of $10.5 billion and were a massive drag on the FY result.

Over the full year, Amazon recorded a net loss of $2.7 billion or $0.27 per share which illustrates the very bad year of Amazon and justification for the loss of 25.5% of its market cap over the past year. Considering the loss, this might not even be that bad. Finally, free cash flow was a negative $11.6 billion and was a drag on the balance sheet for Amazon.

If we look at the financial results, we can easily say that it has been a very difficult year for Amazon resulting in significant losses and bad results overall. Amazon is trying to lower costs in some ways to prevent or lower further losses as indicated by the elimination of over 18,000 roles at the company as mentioned during the earnings call:

As we consider the ongoing uncertainties of the macroeconomic environment, this led us to the difficult decision to eliminate just over 18,000 roles, primarily impacting our stores and device businesses as well as our human resources teams. As a result, we recorded estimated severance cost of $640 million. These charges were recorded primarily in technology and content, fulfillment and general administration on our income statement.

Balance sheet

According to Seeking Alpha, Amazon currently holds a little over $70 billion in cash. This means the total cash position has increased by $3.2 billion since the end of 3Q22. At the same time, the total debt position has increased by almost $6 billion to a whopping $170 billion in debt. With the outlook of more difficult quarters ahead, I do not expect this balance sheet to become any prettier in the near term as free cash flow will most likely not turn positive any time soon. This puts Amazon in a fragile position with the current high rates making it an extremely bad time to take on more debt. Yes, it is hard to say Amazon is in a tough spot with the company having close to $70 billion in cash, but overall, the balance sheet is not overly healthy and not what you like to see from a high-growth big tech company. Just compare it to the balance sheet of Microsoft, Apple, or Alphabet and it looks awful for Amazon (of course these are different types of businesses with higher margins).

For now, the balance sheet worries me in some ways as without strong free cash flow, a net debt of $100 billion is not looking good for a cash-burning machine like Amazon. A solution could be for Amazon to cut some of its many different adventures like healthcare, eBooks, streaming, robotics, etc., but I guess that is just my humble opinion.

Outlook

Even more important than the results from last quarter was the outlook given off by management which should indicate what to expect in the near future. With the economic outlook somewhat insecure, this made the outlook from Amazon management even more interesting. And again, Amazon disappointed investors and analysts with the midpoint of revenue guidance coming in below analyst expectations. Amazon guides for 1Q23 revenue of between $121 - $126 billion which indicates YoY growth of between 4% and 8%. These are disappointing growth rates for Amazon and with the consensus previous to the earnings release expecting $125.13 billion in revenue for 1Q23, the expectations disappointed. In addition to this, Amazon again guides for operating income of between $0 and $4 billion compared to $3.7 billion in 1Q22. With management already mentioning a mid-teens growth rate for AWS during the earnings call, it is safe to assume that indeed we will see a further growth deceleration over the next 2 quarters.

Current downwards revised analyst estimates guide for revenue of $124.42 billion and EPS of $0.24. These estimates look fair and in line with management expectations. Analysts guide for a small acceleration of growth in the second quarter with a growth rate of 7.6%.

For FY23 analysts now guide for revenue growth of 8.61% to $558.25 billion and EPS of $1.51. I believe these estimates seem fair and a potential recession, although most likely avoided, will have a further possible negative impact on growth. Revenue should start growing again by FY24 with growth of double digits expected until FY28. EPS should recover at a much more rapid pace of above, or close to, 30% until FY28, offering solid growth potential to investors. I still believe the long-term outlook for Amazon is strong and driven by cloud, advertising, and a global moat. Yet, with a lot of profitability counting on AWS' performance, I remain careful of growth expectations as I don't think that we will see AWS growing at rates above 25%. Of course, if AWS were to grow by continued double digits until FY28, returns would still be impressive.

Revenue estimates (Seeking Alpha) EPS estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Amazon continues to be quite expensive, and I chose to remain conservative. I, therefore, continue to believe that Amazon is still a buy if the share price were to drop below $100, but with the current price above these levels, I decided to wait out for now and see how the business fundamentals develop for Amazon.

Conclusion

Amazon delivered decent results for its fourth quarter but continued the streak of disappointing investors and reporting negative free cash flow. With AWS growth slowing significantly and margins for the business segment also falling, the valuation multiple to be awarded to the segment also significantly decreases. With the outlook from management also coming in below expectations, it is increasingly difficult to find reasons to buy Amazon right now. Amazon’s share price has increased by 17% since my previous article on the company back in December as well.

While I do believe Amazon can be a great long-term investment thanks to its strong position in the fast-growing cloud business and digital advertising industry, the near-term headwinds and slowdown make me more cautious about the company as a further deterioration of the balance sheet seems likely. It is about time the company starts focusing on its bottom line and scaling back investments in all sorts of additional projects like healthcare, grocery, streaming, eBooks, etc.

Still, do not get me wrong here – the growth story for Amazon is not broken, but the company is increasingly facing significant near-term headwinds which are transitory, and macro-driven. Many analysts remain positive on the long-term projections for Amazon and the average price target on the company is $136.86 which means there is still 32% upside from current price levels. Wall Street analysts continue to award a strong buy rating to the company. In my eyes, analysts are still overly positive about their valuation and expectations on Amazon.

For now, I lower my investment rating on the company to hold, despite my long-term enthusiasm for the fundamentals, as the short-term outlook came in below expectations and I do not see any near-term positives and some long-term risks.

I rate the company a hold for now.