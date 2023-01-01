FreshSplash

Introduction

Shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) have risen 8% YTD. The successful integration of Elkhart Plastics, Trilogy Plastics and Mohawk Rubber allowed the company to demonstrate not only revenue growth, but also profitability growth due to synergies, economies of scale, increased purchasing power and the ability to manage supply chain costs more effectively. Thus, the company's financial and operating results continue to look strong despite the macro headwinds. Management plans to continue to adhere to the chosen strategy. So, according to management's comments, we may see new M&A deals that could be announced in the coming quarters.

Potential M&A and Debt analysis

The company plans to continue its M&A activity during 2023-2026. According to management, previous M&A deals (Elkhart Plastics, Trilogy Plastics and Mohawk Rubber) have provided the company with sufficient scale and preparation for larger M&A deals in the future. Management plans to announce details of potential M&A deals in the coming quarters. Deteriorating macro and geopolitical conditions may encourage the emergence of good companies to take over at an attractive price in my view.

In my personal opinion, the announcement of new deals can be a positive catalyst for share price growth because:

First, the new M&A deals allow the company to increase the scale of its business and, consequently, increase its purchasing power, as a result, the company is able to manage raw-material costs more efficiently. Secondly, the growth in business scale due to new M&A transactions allows for more efficient management of supply chain costs, which also supports operating profitability. You can see the long-term vision in more detail on the chart below.

Company's information

In addition, the company's balance sheet continues to look quite strong. Thus, according to the results of the 3rd quarter of 2022, the debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1x. Thus, the current capital structure of the company should provide the company with the opportunity to increase the amount of debt for potential M&A deals.

Company's information

Projections

At the end of October, the company published financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2022, which turned out to be better than investors' expectations. Despite the difficult macro and geopolitical conditions, the company continues to work effectively. On the one hand, the company is able to raise prices for its main products, which supports the pace of revenue growth. On the other hand, effective M&A and effective management of operating expenses allow the company not only to maintain the level of operating profitability, but also to demonstrate an improvement in the operating profitability of the business.

In order to determine future cash flows and a fair share price, I decided to build my own DCF model. I believe that the company is trading below the fair level in terms of fundamental analysis. In my personal opinion, the next growth catalyst could be a strong Q4 2022 report that the company plans to release in March 2023 (which is a forecast date). In my model, I use the following inputs:

Revenue growth: I believe that elevated inflation will continue in 2023, which the company is able to pass on to the end consumer, so I conservatively expect revenue growth of 12% in 2023, then I model revenue growth of 7% until 2026.

Gross Margin: In my personal opinion, the company will maintain an elevated gross margin in 2023 as operating cost growth continues to lag behind growth in core product prices, which should continue to support margins. Next, I model a gradual decrease in the gross margin from 30% in 2024 to 29% in 2026 as a result of lower prices and higher operating costs.

SGA: I forecast a stable SGA (% of revenue) spending level of 22.2% through 2026 based on historical data and the company's commitment to an effective operating expense management approach.

In addition, I would like to note that the company has raised its EPS forecasts for Q4 2022, which I took into account when building the model.

Company's information

Quarterly projections

Personal calculations

Yearly projections

Personal calculations

Valuation

To value a company, I prefer to use the DCF method and calculate company multiples based on my forecasts. I prefer DCF because:

1. The company operates in a stable and predictable market

2. The company has a long history of observations, based on which I can make assumptions about the impact of current and future economic conditions on the company's cash flow in the future

3. Company management regularly provides its own financial forecasts

In my model, I use the following inputs:

WACC: 8.2%

Terminal growth rate: 3%

Personal calculations

Multiples

In addition, I calculated current and target P/S & P/E multiples for the company based on my sales & net income projections. You can see the results of my calculations in the table below.

Personal calculations

Drivers

M&A activity: increasing the scale of the business contributes to the growth of the company's purchasing power, which has a positive impact on the ability to manage raw-material costs. So, we have already seen this effect after the M&A deals with Elkhart Plastics, Trilogy Plastics and Mohawk Rubber, however, in accordance with the published strategy, the company plans to continue M&A activity during 2023-2026. Potential M&A deals in the future may have a positive impact on the company's revenue dynamics and support the profitability of the business.

Macro environment: declining inflation, growth in revenues and recovery in business activity may support the company's revenue in the next periods.

Revenue growth: the company is able and plans to continue to raise prices for its core products, which could have a positive impact on the business's revenue dynamics in the coming periods.

Margin: Outperforming revenue growth, synergies from M&A transactions, and effective management of operating expenses can help boost business operating margins.

Risks

M&A activity: entering into M&A deals at an unattractive price or lack of opportunity to realize synergy potential can have a negative impact on the perception of the company's strategy by investors and lead to a decrease in shareholder value.

Margin: increased costs for raw-materials and labor as a result of rising inflation and an unfavorable sales mix can lead to a decrease in operating profitability.

Revenue growth: the inability to increase prices for key products, increased competition and reduced business activity can lead to a slowdown in revenue growth.

Conclusion

At the moment, I positively assess the prospects for the company's business. Despite the risks of a slowdown in revenue due to macro volatility, I believe that the company will continue to raise prices for its own products, which should support overall sales. In addition, continued integration of new companies and potential M&A deals that may be concluded in the future may support financial results due to increased economies of scale and the ability to control raw-materials and supply chain costs more effectively. In my personal opinion, the release of details about upcoming M&A deals could be a catalyst for the stock to move higher in the coming quarters. So, according to my DCF model, the fair share price is $27 with an upside potential of 14%.