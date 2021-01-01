ZoomInfo: There's Still Plenty Of Downside Left

Feb. 06, 2023 9:31 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.42K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of ZoomInfo, down more than 40% over the past year, have been one of the few tech stocks to not stage a recovery rally this year.
  • Growth is slowing as the sales-oriented software company is experiencing elongated deal cycles.
  • With companies slashing headcount in areas like recruiting and sales, ZoomInfo will face a long-tailed recovery in the current macro environment.
  • ZoomInfo shoulders more than $1 billion in debt, half of which is floating-rate and exposed to higher interest rates.
  • Still trading at >7x forward revenue amid decelerating revenue growth, ZoomInfo is quite expensive.
Asian businessman having an online meeting on a computer

mapo/iStock via Getty Images

Though the markets seem ready to be enamored with tech stocks again, we have to be careful to separate wheat from chaff and exercise very diligent stock-picking in this volatile environment. The macro environment has a different impact on various tech businesses, and

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.42K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.