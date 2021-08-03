Nestlé Vs. Unilever: Reassessing Ahead Of Full-Year Earnings

Feb. 06, 2023
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, I will give an overview of the portfolio of Unilever PLC and Nestlé S.A. and provide a discussion of their growth and profitability.
  • I will also take a look at their balance sheets, as debt has only known one direction over the past decade - up and to the right.
  • Moreover, I will discuss Unilever's and Nestlé's dividend track record, dividend safety, and growth prospects.
  • Based on discounted cash flow and earnings-based valuations, I will show whether or at what prices I would buy Nestlé and Unilever stock.
  • Finally, I will highlight what investors should look for when studying the upcoming earnings reports on February 9 and February 16, respectively.

Sukhumvit Bangkok

tobiasjo

Introduction

To gain exposure to emerging markets, one does not necessarily need to invest in globally diversified exchange-traded funds ((ETFs)) or outright emerging market ETFs. Just because a company is headquartered in the U.S., the U.K. or Switzerland doesn't mean it only generates revenue

Unilever’s [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé's [NSRGY, NSRGF] revenue by market

Figure 1: Unilever’s [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé's [NSRGY, NSRGF] revenue by market (own work, based on the companies’ 2021 annual reports)

Unilever’s [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé’s [NSRGY, NSRGF] revenue by geography; Asia/AMET/RUB refers to Africa, Middle East, Turkey; Russia, Ukraine and Belarus; Zone EMENA refers to Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone AMS refers to Americas; Zone AOA refers to Asia, Oceania and Sub-Saharan Africa

Figure 2: Unilever’s [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé’s [NSRGY, NSRGF] revenue by geography; Asia/AMET/RUB refers to Africa, Middle East, Turkey; Russia, Ukraine and Belarus; Zone EMENA refers to Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone AMS refers to Americas; Zone AOA refers to Asia, Oceania and Sub-Saharan Africa (own work, based on the companies’ 2021 annual reports)

Research & development expense of Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF] since 2013, in percent of revenue

Figure 3: Research & development expense of Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF] since 2013, in percent of revenue (own work, based on the companies’ 2013 to 2021 annual reports)

Revenue of Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF] since 2013

Figure 4: Revenue of Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF] since 2013 (own work, based on the companies’ 2013 to 2021 annual reports)

Normalized free cash flow of Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF] since 2013, including transaction-related cash flows, accounted for in an averaged manner

Figure 5: Normalized free cash flow of Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF] since 2013, including transaction-related cash flows, accounted for in an averaged manner (own work, based on the companies’ 2013 to 2021 annual reports)

Leverage of Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF] since 2013, in terms of normalized free cash flow, including transaction-related cash flows, accounted for in an averaged manner

Figure 6: Leverage of Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF] since 2013, in terms of normalized free cash flow, including transaction-related cash flows, accounted for in an averaged manner (own work, based on the companies’ 2013 to 2021 annual reports)

FAST Graphs chart for Nestlé ADRs [NSRGY]

Figure 7: FAST Graphs chart for Nestlé ADRs [NSRGY] (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Figure 8: FAST Graphs chart for Unilever ADRs [UL] (obtained with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses for Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF]; note that the numbers are in Euros and Swiss francs, respectively

Figure 9: Discounted cash flow sensitivity analyses for Unilever [UL, UNLYF] and Nestlé [NSRGY, NSRGF]; note that the numbers are in Euros and Swiss francs, respectively (own work, based on the companies' 2019 to 2021 annual reports)

Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNLYF, KO, PEP, PG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Comments (15)

