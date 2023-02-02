Michael Vi

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) heads towards its FQ4'22 earnings release on February 13 as investors await the company's revised guidance and update on its commercial cadence.

CEO Alex Karp and his team held a private event recently for its partners/customers, as Palantir also announced a significant $50M deal with Japan's leading insurance company, Sompo Holdings.

Therefore, it forebodes well for the company's foundry adoption, strengthening its penetration beyond the US and expanding the scope of Palantir's AI-driven enterprise OS for leading commercial organizations.

Wall Street analysts' estimates suggest a significant slowdown in Palantir's Q4 revenue growth to 16.7%, in line with management's midpoint guidance of 16.6%.

However, with the recent curbs on enterprise IT spending, as companies brace for harsher macro headwinds, we believe prudence is appropriate. The leading hyperscalers, Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Google (GOOGL), have also experienced a persistent slowdown in their recent earnings release.

As such, we believe investors should not expect a sharp inflection point in Palantir's FQ1'23 outlook as it looks toward the commercial space to drive further growth.

At the Palantir event, Karp accentuated the significance of Palantir's raison d'être as geopolitical conflicts and tension between governments have expanded to the commercial space.

Therefore, global companies are looking to further reshore their technological and manufacturing capabilities in the new "deglobalization" era. However, moving away from China as the world's manufacturing base and well-developed supply chain over decades could prove to be highly challenging.

It could add significant costs to these companies, heaping further pressure on their ability to maintain/grow their profitability, further hampered by a high-interest rate environment.

Hence, robust AI deployment could be the critical driving factor in helping companies to optimize their costs further in their endeavors. Microsoft Azure's recent integration with Palantir highlights the opportunity to expand Foundry's adoption further, reshaping Azure's go-to-market motion in partnership with Palantir. Microsoft North America President Deb Cupp highlighted:

We're pleased to partner with Palantir to bring Foundry to Microsoft Azure. Organizations around the world will be able to make their data more actionable by using Palantir’s platform for data-driven operations and decision making, powered by Azure’s cloud-scale analytics and comprehensive AI services. - Palantir blog

Stratechery's Ben Thompson highlighted that Microsoft Azure has better exposure than AWS with "traditional multinationals," which augurs well with Microsoft's recent focus on driving growth with AI.

Palantir has proved its AI-driven OS over the past twenty years, particularly with the US government. Therefore, investors shouldn't regard PLTR as just another AI-hype train with no sustainable competitive moat.

The immense opportunities undergirding Palantir's commercial opportunities could be further lifted with the push by Microsoft to lead with AI. With Google also looking to introduce its AI products in 2023, we believe Palantir investors could have a year of revival to look forward to.

Coupled with the existing geopolitical risks, worsened by the need to reshore technological and manufacturing capabilities, investors could look forward to a better growth cadence from Foundry.

In a more fragmented world, driven by the rivalry between China and the US and its allies, we should expect more from Palantir, not less.

In a reminder of China's potential and the threat posed to the West, the US exercised its sovereignty by expeditiously shooting down China's purported surveillance balloon. Even though China denied the allegations of a spy balloon, the incident demonstrates the volatile nature of US-China relations, worsening the geopolitical conditions.

As a result, Palantir's mission of empowering the West against its adversaries could find increasing relevance, as Karp highlighted:

Our products are actually also weapons of war. And we're not going to sell them directly or indirectly to adversaries. This made us enormously controversial in Silicon Valley. But, quite frankly, it's one of the decisions I'm most proud of. We are a company whose most important purpose is to power the West to even higher heights in the commercial and government context. - Bloomberg

PLTR price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

PLTR has recovered remarkably from its late December lows (up nearly 60%), suggesting a pullback seems imminent.

PLTR's valuation of 31.5x still trades at a premium against its peers' median of 19.2x. Retaking the $9 level (October highs) is critical for a subsequent move to re-test its August highs.

However, we believe the medium-term recovery in PLTR has been strengthened, as governments and commercial organizations focus more intently on AI.

A pullback should be capitalized on by investors still waiting on the sidelines.

Rating: Buy (Reiterated).