AvalonBay: When Strong Balance Sheets Collide With Weak Macro

Feb. 06, 2023 10:02 AM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
145 Followers

Summary

  • AvalonBay had strong growth in revenue and earnings in recent quarters, continuing a steep growth trend started in 2012.
  • The company has healthy growth statistics and expects almost 20% growth in net operating income in a few years.
  • Its weakness ahead lies in its economic outlook and its impact on the labor market in the cities.

South Eastern Police Speak To The Media About Sudden Death Of 26 Yr Old Woman

Chris Hyde/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) has had a strong performance in recent years, with recovery underway from the dip during the pandemic. However, we see the path to sustain its current growth trajectory to be difficult and perhaps

AvalonBay Number of Same Store Apts by Location

AvalonBay Number of Same Store Apts by Location (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

avb

AVB (avb)

AvalonBay Revenue vs AFFO

AvalonBay Revenue vs AFFO (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

AvalonBay Overall Growth Stats

AvalonBay Overall Growth Stats (Company Q3 Presentation)

AvalonBay Funding Needs

AvalonBay Funding Needs (Company Q3 Presentation)

AvalonBay Future NOI

AvalonBay Future NOI (Company Q3 Presentation)

AvalonBay Dividend Growth

AvalonBay Dividend Growth (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

AvalonBay Total Liabilities Breakdown

AvalonBay Total Liabilities Breakdown (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

AvalonBay Debt vs EBITDA

AvalonBay Debt vs EBITDA (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

AvalonBay Debt Payment Schedule

AvalonBay Debt Payment Schedule (AVB 2022 10K)

AvalonBay Past 5 vs Next 5 years Debt Payment Schedule

AvalonBay Past 5 vs Next 5 years Debt Payment Schedule (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

US City Rent vs Fed Funds Rate

US City Rent vs Fed Funds Rate (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from FRED)

AvalonBay Financial Overview

AvalonBay Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

AvalonBay Fair Valuation

AvalonBay Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
145 Followers
We have over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. We provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.