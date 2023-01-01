Taking My Mueller Water Products Chips Off The Table

Summary

  • The company has recently released results, and the market seems to really like them. This reaction leaves me scratching my head. The results were "Ok, not great" in my view.
  • The combination of mediocre financial results, and a dividend yield well below the risk free rate has me a bit "freaked out" as the young hippies say.
  • I often sell deep out of the money put options, but there's no opportunity to do that here at the moment.

Yellow fire hydrant by four-lane street gushing water on a winter day

Susan Vineyard/iStock via Getty Images

It’s been just shy of 2 ½ months since I wrote my latest bullish piece on Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA), and in that time the shares are up by about 20% against

A financial history of Mueller Water Products from 2016 to the present

Mueller Water Products Financials (Mueller Water Products investor relations)

I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MWA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As intonated in the article, I'll be selling my stake first chance I get.

