Ford Is Tripping

Feb. 06, 2023 10:42 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.3K Followers

Summary

  • Ford submitted a very disappointing Q4'22 earnings sheet last week.
  • Ford underperformed its EBIT and free cash flow guidance.
  • The outlook for FY 2023 is very light.

Ford brand logo

Vera Tikhonova

Ford (NYSE:F) reported earnings for its fourth-quarter last week and the car brand widely disappointed as it failed to reach its own adjusted EBIT forecast for FY 2022. Ford earned a full one billion less in adjusted EBIT

Source: Ford

Source: Ford

Source: Ford

Source: Ford

Source: Ford

Source: Ford

Source: Ford

Source: Ford

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
17.3K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.