Summary

  • Pipeline companies and MLPs are very good investments for income investors.
  • These companies are very recession-resistant, pay out high yields, and have forward growth potential.
  • The closed-end fund Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund includes some of the best companies in the industry, which should benefit its investors.
  • The fund can easily maintain its distribution as its capital gains in the first half of 2022 were sufficient to cover three years of payouts.
  • The fund is trading at a double-digit discount to the net asset value.
Oil pipeline, the oil industry equipment

pandemin

For decades now, master limited partnerships ("MLPs") have been among the favorite investments for income-focused investors. This makes a great deal of sense, as most of these companies are pipeline operators or other midstream energy firms, which tend to enjoy a remarkable amount of

TTP Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

Enbridge EBITDA

Enbridge

TTP Top Ten Holdings

CEF Connect

WTI 6-Mo. Chart

Business Insider

AMLP 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

TTP 1-Yr. Chart

Seeking Alpha

IEA Demand Growth Projections by Fuel

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

TTP Distribution History

CEF Connect

TTP Distributions by Type

Fidelity Investments

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on February 5, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

