Brandywine Is Very Well-Positioned For A Potential Rebound In REITs

Feb. 06, 2023 11:05 AM ETBrandywine Realty Trust (BDN)2 Comments
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
75 Followers

Summary

  • Office REITs have taken a significant hit, but could outperform on the rebound.
  • Brandywine Realty Trust is very well positioned with no debt due in the next two years and an 11% dividend yield - unlikely to get cut.
  • The company is underpriced with a 70% upside to a normalized P/FFO and even more relative to fair NAV.
  • While risky, for me it's a STRONG BUY with an asymmetric upside.

I love Philly sign

Marc Dufresne

Investment thesis

It is no secret that the commercial real estate sector (and especially offices) has been hit hard - first by the Covid crisis and the transition to WFH (work from home) and now by increasing interest rates and a potential recession

office REITs vs index

Tradingview

NOI by region

BDN Q4 2022 Report

Debt structure

BDN Q4 2022 Report

debt structure

BDN Q4 2022 Report

BDN

Fast graphs

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
75 Followers
I am a value and dividend investor with a real estate private equity background. Looking for sectors that are likely to outperform to rotate into those and hunting for dividend paying, undervalued gems within those sectors.Right now focused on REITs and Financials. Stay tuned for in-depth analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BDN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.