Stumbling To New Inflation Fight Phase

Summary

  • We see central banks stumbling into a more nuanced phase of the inflation fight and nearing a pause on hikes. We like short-term bonds and credit for income.
  • U.S. stocks rose but trimmed gains and Treasury yields jumped after U.S. jobs data showed a tight labor market, reviving expectations for Fed rate hikes.
  • China inflation data out this week may show early signs of how the rapid restart from Covid lockdowns is affecting China’s economy.

Inflation

DNY59

Transcript

Inflation is falling, thanks to lower energy and goods prices.

And last week, major central banks seemed to signal that they are now entering phase two of their rate hike cycles.

1) Phase two in the inflation fight

The chart shows that core services inflation, represented by a red line, has shot up alongside private sector wages, the yellow line, since mid-2020.

Services Inflation And Private Sector Wages, 2005-2022 (BlackRock Investment Institute, U.S. Bureau of Economic Activity, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, with data from Haver Analytics, February 2023)

View as PDF
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

