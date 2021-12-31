Hutchmed: We Explore Pharma In China

Feb. 06, 2023 11:24 AM ETHUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM)AZN, CKHUY, LLY
Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • With pharma sector lacking in our portfolio, we are looking to add some if we find a good risk/reward situation.
  • HUTCHMED (China) being a part of CK Hutchison Holdings, a huge conglomerate, is developing well.
  • By 2035, it is estimated that 25% of the global population will be directly affected by cancers. Any solution to this problem is welcome.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

Hutch Med logo

HUTCHMED logo (Hutch Med website)

Investment thesis

It is our belief that one of the most important things an investor can do is to start by deciding on what he/she put in their portfolio. A well-diversified portfolio may not get

Hutch Med - Revenue and Losses

HUTCHMED - Revenue and Losses (Data from HUTCHMED. Graph by author.)

Fruquintinib capsules

Fruquintinib capsules (HUTCHMED)

Hutch Med share price down 25% in one year

HUTCHMED share price down 25% in one year (SA)

This article was written by

Tudor Invest Holdings profile picture
Tudor Invest Holdings
2.59K Followers
Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.