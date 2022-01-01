I Am Buying These 9% Yielding REITs

Summary

  • REITs now offer historically high dividend yields.
  • Some yield nearly 10% following the crash of 2022.
  • I highlight two such REITs that we are buying.
Real estate investment trusts ("REITs") (VNQ) have dropped by nearly 30% in 2022 even as most REITs have hiked their dividend. As a result, most REITs now offer high dividend yields:

REITs like Realty Income

Uniti Group stock crashes

Uniti Group is undervalued

Uniti Group is set for growth

NewLake Capital Partners cannabis facility

NewLake Capital Partners dividend growth

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLCP; EPR; O; UNIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

