In September of last year, I concluded that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was chipping away, at the time suffering from the same painful pullback which hurt the rest of the sector, including AMD and its peers.

Even as AMD has posted solid sales and earnings, investors were clearly cautious given the macro and political concerns, as the valuation appeared to have been sufficiently re-rated at the time, in my belief.

A Base Case

The story around AMD has been well documented. The company has been embarking on a multi-year strategic path to take market share from peers, notably Intel (INTC). It is hard to believe that this was just a $1 stock as recent as 2015.

To further enforce its strategic offerings, AMD announced a deal to acquire Xilinx in 2020, a deal set to boost its positioning in key markets like data centers, gaming, PC, communication and automotive, among others. An $8.6 billion core business of AMD at the time should see revenues grow to $11.6 billion on a pro forma basis, with operating earnings set to increase by a billion to $2.4 billion.

Trading at $81 in 2020, the company was valued at $135 billion (pro forma the Xilinx deal), yet valuations were demanding at around 50 times earnings, yet this was driven by 50% sales growth, far outpacing the growth posted by peers. This outperformance was a clear indication of the competitive positioning of the business, and market share gains reported at the same time.

Despite the potential market share gains and margin gains, I found the valuation too high, and hence I did not consider getting involved at $80 in 2020.

That was a bit too conservative, as shares rose to a high in the $160s in 2021, followed by a big reversal in the shares, amidst concerns on economic conditions, exposure to crypto currencies, as well as political upheaval, as shares fell to just $68 in September. This pullback was huge, certainly as the company posted 2021 sales of $16.4 billion (even ahead of the Xilinx deal) while net earnings rose to $3.2 billion, with earnings posted at $2.57 per share. This number was quite understated, as the company ended 2021 with a much higher run rate, and the purchase of Xilinx had not closed yet.

That deal finally closed in February of last year, as AMD announced a $1.9 billion deal to acquire distribution service platform Pensando as well. First quarter sales for 2022 rose to $5.9 billion, even as it only included about half a quarter of a Xilinx contribution, as adjusted earnings came in at $1.13 per share. Second quarter sales rose to $6.55 billion, following a full contribution from Xilinx, yet adjusted earnings fell (on a sequential basis) to $1.05 per share.

Pegging earning power at $3.60 per share, I saw appeal at $68 per share, with AMD valued at around 4 times sales and 18 times earnings, as the balance sheet revealed a modest net cash position as well. This attracted me, despite the obvious risks as well, as the more diversified business (compared to its recent past) and strong net cash position looked interesting.

A Modest Recovery

After voicing a cautious but constructive tone in September at $68, we first saw shares hit a low around $55 in the weeks which followed, only to see shares rise in a rather spectacular fashion to $86 at the moment of writing.

In November, AMD posted third quarter sales of $5.6 billion, still up 29% year-over-year, however this included the contribution of Xilinx, as sales were down about a billion from the second quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.67 per share, down six cents from the year before, with earning posted at $0.51 per share if we back out stock-based compensation expenses, as net cash holdings surpassed the $3 billion mark.

The company guided for sales to stabilize at these levels, with fourth quarter sales seen at a midpoint of $5.5 billion. On the earnings front, AMD only guided on the basis of non-GAAP gross profit margins, seen around 51%, actually up a percent from the third quarter.

With the company announcing upbeat corporate developments, including new and more productive product offerings, the other key news item was the release of the fourth quarter results late in January. Sales came in at $5.6 billion with adjusted earnings posted at $0.69 per share, up two cents on a sequential basis, as net cash holdings rose to $3.5 billion, equal to just over $2 per share.

The company guides for a stabilization at best, with first quarter sales for 2023 seen around $5.3 billion. This slightly lower revenue base and 50% adjusted gross profit margin means that earnings will likely fall by a few pennies. Pegging realistic earnings at around $2 per share here, it is clear that expectations have risen a bit, to about 40 times realistic earnings here.

While I truly believe that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is among the best of breed here, the valuation multiples remain too demanding. I recognize that we might be at a soft point in the cycle here, as real stabilization in AMD sales and, or a pullback to the $60s, would be needed to drive appeal.