American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2023 10:40 AM ETAmerican Vanguard Corporation (AVD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.95K Followers

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Wintemute - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Chris Kapsch - Loop Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the American Vanguard Business Update Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Chairman and CEO, Eric Wintemute. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric Wintemute

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining this call.

Let me start by putting a point on what we had outlined in the press release that we issued on Friday. We expect our full year 2022 financial performance will exceed that of 2021 in all material respects. Furthermore, we expect to achieve significant growth and profitability in 2023 over 2022, and we will be giving you specific performance targets for the '23 year in about six weeks on our March earnings call.

In the fourth quarter, we were forced to delay roughly $15 million of high margin sales due to a supply chain disruption. Now that we have fixed this supply disruption, we expect to largely recoup the sales that we lost in Q4, such that they will shift forward and benefit 2023 performance. With a strong balance sheet and favorable market conditions, we believe we are poised to enjoy strong growth in all metrics for this coming year.

I'll show you -- here is the safe harbor. Okay. So on Slide 3, the global supply chain has been an unsettled state for the past three years due to the pandemic and shifting buying practices. At one time or another, we have witnessed shortages in containers, ships, warehouses and trucks used to transport many goods across multiple sectors. Within our industry, these factors

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.