All it took was one data point, and now the market is suddenly not only seeing things the way Powell sees them but is now pricing in the potential for more than two more rate hikes in 2023.
Fed Funds Futures have surged higher since the Job report on Friday. The curve now illustrates a terminal rate of 5.1% by July, but more importantly, the market now sees rates at 4.83% by December, up from 4.6% just a week ago.
Additionally, the market isn't done because it also sees the odds of potentially more than two more rate hikes in 2023, with the odds for a third rate hike in June now creeping higher. While the odds are still low, this is a significant reversal in market psychology and needs to be watched as data continues to roll out.
These higher rate expectations result in the entire nominal yield curve shifting, with the 2-year rate now trading at 4.43% and up around 20 bps since last week.
The problem is that the higher the expectation is for the Fed to raise rates, the higher the 2-year rate will increase. The 2-year nominal rate is now trading 40 bps below the December 2023 Fed Funds futures, a level it hasn't traded at since June 2022. That spread should probably rise, with the 2-year nominal rate increasing to the December Fed Funds Future rate.
The higher rates climb, the more likely the dollar index continues to rise; it appears to be breaking out following the more robust data and the massive repricing in the expected path of monetary policy.
Higher rates and a strong dollar should result in financial conditions beginning to tighten, which will be a killer for an S&P 500 that has seen its liquidity sucked out of it as the Treasury General Account has risen and reverse repo activity has been stable. The Fed continues to reduce the size of its balance sheet.
Additionally, the S&P 500 is estimated to have no earnings growth in 2023 compared to 2022. Still, investors pay roughly 18.5 times 2023 earnings estimates in the face of tightening financial conditions and liquidity sufficiently drained from markets.
As long as the economic data remains healthy, it will only suggest that rates go higher and that not only will there be no rate cuts in 2023 but that the Fed may have to push rates beyond their 2023 forecast of 5.1%. That will make next week's CPI report even more critical than just a week ago.
Currently, the estimates for that CPI report suggest an uptick in CPI month-over-month, rising by 0.5% from a decline of 0.1% in December, and CPI rising by 6.2% year-over-year down just slightly from 6.5% in December. A hotter-than-expected reading in CPI would mean game over for the January bull market hopefuls and that the Fed may not be finished raising rates once it reaches its 5.1% target.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
(*The Free Trial offer is not available in the App store)
Find out why Reading The Markets was one of the fastest-growing SA marketplace services in 2022. Try it for free.
Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise by delivering stock ideas and market updates, and if you want to learn how and why markets behave the way they do, this is the place.
This article was written by
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management and creator of Reading The Markets, an SA Marketplace service. I focus on long-only macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next. Additionally, I use data from top vendors to formulate my analysis, including sell-side analyst estimates and research, newsfeeds, in-depth options data, and gamma levels.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
Comments (3)