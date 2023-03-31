DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
In yet another installment of It's Not About The Numbers Stupid, we present Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) earnings.
This earnings season speaks volumes about how sentiment has shifted in the market from unceasingly bearish last year to largely bullish this year so far. While mavens will have it that there's an earnings crash coming, and with that will go the indices, thus far we can say that, yes, earnings have been weak (Tesla (TSLA)), poor (Microsoft (MSFT)) and downright awful (Intel (INTC)) but none of this has mattered too much to stocks.
Qualcomm reported last week and again the numbers were unimpressive - and the guide for their fiscal Q2 (that's the quarter ending 31 March 2023) was both a wide range and at the midpoint another negative growth quarter.
Here are the numbers.
A few highlights:
Valuation stands as follows:
If QCOM's fortunes are to reverse and growth tick back up again, then paying sub 15x UFCF for this name isn't so bad.
Let's see what the stock chart may tell us. (You can open a full page version, here).
First of all, apologies for the explosion in a crayon factory above. But the detail is instructive, because it tells us that QCOM stock trades rather nicely to technical levels (which may mean it continues to do so ... in which case one can make some informed guesses about where this next leg higher may end).
Like this:
For now we believe the ideal risk/reward zone (our 'Accumulate Zone') is in the rear-view, though it's not out of the question that the stock could revisit this band (between around $105-122) before moving higher once more.
We rate at Hold in anticipation of late money coming in to bid the stock up and push it to new all-time highs.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 6 February 2023.
NEW - LOW COST NEWSLETTER FROM CESTRIAN CAPITAL RESEARCH
Our premium Growth Investor Pro service remains the #1 trending service on all of Seeking Alpha. You can learn all about it here - and until Feb 14 you can join for the half-off price of just $999/yr.
But if you're one of the many people who love our free notes and want to take the a first step with us - at a rock-bottom price - we suggest you join our new Newsletter service here on SA - from just $49/yr. Learn more here.
This article was written by
Regulated by the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Cestrian Capital Research, Inc
5000 Birch St, West Tower, Suite 3000, Newport Beach, CA92660
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.
Comments