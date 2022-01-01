Liontown Resources: Kathleen Valley Progressing Nicely

Feb. 06, 2023 12:31 PM ETLiontown Resources Limited (LINRF)F, TSLA
ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • Since my last post, Liontown Resources, the Australian lithium icon, has been hit by a price reversal in lithium prices.
  • Growing capacity plus a sapping of demand has seen spot prices now down -20% from November's all-time-highs.
  • Headwinds in the EV auto industry are coming to the fore with a price war starting to break out in the United States.
  • Despite this, Kathleen Valley is progressing nicely - work is tracking to schedule and company coffers remain flush with cash.

Lithium mine

jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

General Overview

It has been a comparably ugly time for lithium over the past 3 months. Despite some softness in the US dollar and a Chinese economy slowly coming online, it appears the fervor that saw lithium prices

Liontown Resources price action

Trading View

Lithium prices

Trading Economics

Project overview

Liontown Resources

SAG mill photos

Liontown Resources

Camp lay-out

Liontown Resources

This article was written by

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.44K Followers
ZMK Capital is a Southeast Asian based prop trading desk focusing on long/ short macro set ups globally. Additionally, the desk publishes equity specific research, ETF overviews, earnings plays and macro-economic analysis. Current focal points include the global energy market, natural resources, macro-economics, interest rates and Fx. Beyond managing money in these markets, interests include data science linked to securities markets, game theory & professional sports.Feel free to direct message me if you are interested in being part of a community of prop traders, investors & money managers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.