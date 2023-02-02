Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.95K Followers

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCPK:NPNYY) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Shuichiro Shimomura - Head, Investor Relations

Hiroki Harada - Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Takaya Soga - Director, Senior Management Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shuichiro Shimomura

Thank you for waiting. Thank you very much for joining us today for this briefing session. Our Financial Results Announcement for Q3 FY 2022 for NYK Line, Nippon Yusen Kaisha Line. My name is Shimomura, I staff as facilitator for this meeting. Thank you.

First, I'd like to introduce the participants represented with Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Harada.

Hiroki Harada

I'm Harada. Nice to see you all.

Shuichiro Shimomura

Director, Senior Management Executive Officer, CFO, Soga.

Takaya Soga

I am Soga. Nice to see you.

Shuichiro Shimomura

So Mr. Soga, CFO is going to explain about the Q3 results of FY 2022, followed by Q&A [ph] session. I'd like to explain how you can ask questions later on. And Mr. Harada is going to make a few remarks at the end of the meeting, and we are scheduled to finish at 4 o'clock. And the materials available on the homepage, so please refer to them. In today's meeting, including Q&A, [indiscernible] will be available on-demand basis.

Mr. Soga, please start.

Takaya Soga

Hello, everyone. I am Soga, CFO of NYK Line. Thank you very much for joining us today despite your tight schedule. Today, using the materials at your hand or materials on the screen, I'd like to explain first about Q3 2022 results overview and then full year forecast and its revision for the fiscal year 2022. After the presentation, we will move on to Q&A.

Before presenting materials for 2022, I will be the final picture, I would

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.