This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, February 6th, 2023.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Wall Street is home to some of the world's best-paid analysts, backed up by multi-million dollar salaries, an army of quantitative analysts, and the most powerful supercomputers.
Rocket scientist PhDs from Stanford, Princeton, and MIT sometimes program their machine trading algorithms.
Does that mean their recommendations are fantastic? No. But lists of the most popular stocks among hedge funds can serve as a useful source of ideas for further research.
I recently found this article on Yahoo Finance, which highlighted the 15 most popular dividend blue-chips among hedge funds.
Note that the article's title is a bit misleading because Yahoo's screen doesn't measure how large of a position each company is. It can only determine how many hedge funds owned a particular company based on 13-F filings with a 3 to 5-month lag.
Also note that long stocks are just one of over a dozen strategies hedge funds employ. In other words, even the largest position in a dividend blue-chip might make up just 1% or 2% of the overall portfolio.
My last such article was focused on growth blue-chips, and was very well received.
So let's take a look at the 15 most popular dividend blue chips in the hedge funds, to see why X are actually worth considering buying today.
And just like last time, we'll do a countdown starting with the 15th most popular company and working our way to the 1st most popular. Each company will get a short summary of its fundamentals and both short and long-term return potential.
Further Reading
Cardinal Health Is Being Undervalued, Has Significant Upside In The Near Term.
Note that hedge funds don't always strive to own the best stocks for the long term; they sometimes buy momentum stocks, which CAH became in 2022.
Further Reading
Altria: Buy This 8% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Before The Yield Goes To 10.5%.
Further Reading
3M Is Struggling, So Buy These 7+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Instead.
Further Reading
Pioneer Natural Resources: 10% Total Yield And Rising
Further Reading
Devon Energy: China Is A Game Changer.
Further Reading
Further Reading
United Parcel Service Delivers The Dividend Goods.
Further Reading
Gilead Sciences: Potential To Continue Its Upward Trend.
Further Reading
Blackstone: A 6.6% Yielding Retirement Dream Blue-Chip.
Further Reading
Verizon And AT&T: One Could Potentially Triple In 5 Years.
Further Reading
The Good, Bad, And Wonderful News About Philip Morris.
Further Reading
Cisco And Intel: Avoid One Of These High-Yield Blue-Chips.
Further Reading
Cardinal Health Is Being Undervalued, Has Significant Upside In The Near Term.
Further Reading
Johnson & Johnson Vs. AbbVie: The Better Dividend Aristocrat Buy Might Shock You.
Further Reading
Citigroup: A Quick Look At A Potential Dividend Grower.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in any of these companies (I'm not a market-timer).
Blue-chip quality and even Ultra SWAN quality do NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about these 15 companies.
CAH, MO, MMM, PXD, DVN, USB, UPS, GILD, BX, VZ, PM, CSCO, XOM, ABBV, and C are all generally quality companies with strong balance sheets.
However, many of these are overvalued companies that hedge funds likely own because of strong results in 2022.
There are just seven that have strong long-term return potentials and are trading at reasonable to attractive valuations that I can recommend buying today.
Of these five, XOM, BX, and UPS are watchlist stocks that could become attractive buys in the coming weeks, while the rest are potentially reasonable to very strong buys today.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 10 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns MO, MMM, VZ, PM, CSCO, and ABBV in our portfolios.
Comments (7)