Booking Holdings Still Has Potential

Feb. 06, 2023 1:16 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)ABNB, EXPE1 Comment
Action Biased profile picture
Action Biased
Marketplace

Summary

  • Booking Holdings Inc. has recovered nicely from COVID-19 shocks to the travel industry and is expected to demonstrate 55% y-o-y revenue growth or 12% compared to 2019.
  • The company is also on track to recover its 35% EBIT margin, however, the management warns about margin compression long term due to new low-margin revenue models.
  • Our updated DCF model with the required return of 8% suggests that BKNG shares still have 18% upside potential to an estimated fair value of $2900.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Wealthy lifestyle

pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

In our previous article on Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Airbnb (ABNB) just over a year ago, we estimated BKNG's fair value at $2400. As time has passed and the BKNG stock has reached

EBIT forecast and actual

Author, Booking Holdings Inc.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Room night development 2022

Booking Holdings Inc.

BKNG DCF Model

Author

BKNG DCF model

Author

SA rating BKNG

Seeking Alpha

BKNG peer valuation

Seeking Alpha

Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments.

This article was written by

Action Biased profile picture
Action Biased
1.6K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Individual investor, equity analyst, stock expert and panel speaker. Following stock markets for over 15 years and interested in special situations, distressed equity with some highly successful investments and a few less so:) As a CFA charterholder, I adhere to high ethical standards and quality of research.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.