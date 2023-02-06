ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2023 12:18 PM ETON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.95K Followers

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Parag Agarwal - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Hassane El-Khoury - President & Chief Executive Officer

Thad Trent - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Christopher Danely - Citigroup

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Harsh Kumar - Piper Sandler

Christopher Caso - Credit Suisse

Matthew Ramsay - Cowen and Company

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho Securities

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Rajvindra Gill - Needham & Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the onsemi Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Parag Agarwal, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Please go ahead.

Parag Agarwal

Thank you, Christa. Good morning, and thank you for joining onsemi's fourth quarter 2022 quarter results conference call. I'm joined today by Hassane El-Khoury, our President and CEO; and Thad Trent, our CFO. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.onsemi.com. A replay of this webcast, along with our 2022 fourth quarter earnings release, will be available on our website approximately one hour following this conference call, and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following this conference call. Additional information is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our earnings release and this presentation include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and the GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, which is posted separately on our website in the Investor Relations

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.