Palantir: Stalling Commercial Growth Raises Doubts

Feb. 06, 2023 2:28 PM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.88K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir's government business continues to drive revenue, and while robust growth is likely to continue, it may be lumpy.
  • Growth in the commercial segment has stalled in recent quarters, although this may just be due to market conditions. If Apollo finds adoption amongst developers, this could spur growth.
  • Palantir may not be a pure software company, but this does not necessarily mean they are not building a defensible and profitable business.
Palantir Technologies

hapabapa

Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) growth rate continues to decline rapidly, due mainly to weak growth in the commercial segment. The burden of operating expenses has also increased in recent quarters as Palantir continues to invest in product development and its salesforce. Investors appear to

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.88K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.