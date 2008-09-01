AVDV Vs. SCZ: The New ETF Has Proven Its Worth So Far

Summary

  • The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF actively invests in Value stocks of small-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index.
  • The iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has longer history and invests based on the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index. This ETF invests in both Value and Growth stocks.
  • The Active Value strategy versus an Index-based one has worked so far, but the AVDV ETF only started in September of 2019, limiting its history, though that includes pre-COVID.
  • Both ETFs are reviewed as are both indices, though for limited purposes on the index used by the AVDV ETF.
  • Based on its short track record and relative performance, the AVDV ETF shows better prospects with its Active Value strategy.
Earth

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

My first article on the AVDV ETF (AVDV: The Only Non-Indexed ETF In This Market Segment) highlighted the fact it only uses an

MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index

msci.com index

EAFE Small-Cap

msci.com index

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

ishares.com SCZ country; compiled by Author

MSCI INTL ETFs

ishares.com SCZ sector; compiled by Author

EAFE Small-Cap

ishares.com SCZ currency; compiled by Author

ishares ETFs

ishares.com SCZ holdings; compiled by Author

SCZ ticker

seekingalpha.com

MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index

msci.com index

AVANTIS INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP VALUE ETF

avantisinvestors.com regions

INTL SC Value

avantisinvestors.com countries

Small Cap international

avantisinvestors.com sectors

Value stocks

avantisinvestors.com; compiled by Author

AVDV ticker

seekingalpha.com AVDV DVDs

AVDV ETF

seekingalpha.com AVDV scorecard

ETFRC.com

ETFRC.com

SCZ compared to AVDV

ETFRC.com

fund country allocations

multiple pages; compiled by Author

AVDV vs. SCZ

portfoliovisualizer.com

SCZ fund

seekingalpha.com SCZ

AVDV fund

seekingalpha.com AVDV

INTL Small-Cap Value VS INTL Small-Cap

PortfolioVisualizer.com

international etfs

PortfolioVisualizer.com

AVUV ticker

portfoliovisualizer.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

