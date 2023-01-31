The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) looks to provide diversified exposure to 34 stocks from the metals and mining segment of the S&P Total Market Index. XME’s holdings are impacted by developments in a range of metal sub-industries ranging from Aluminum, Coal, Gold, Silver, Other precious metals, Consumable Fuels, and other Diversified Metals. In this article, we examine the investment case for XME at this juncture.
Whilst there may be a few blemishes along the way, by and large, conditions for the metal and mining industry look quite encouraging.
Nobody is playing down the impact that potential global recessionary conditions could have on the demand side, but contrary to the hard landing outlook a few months ago, we’re increasingly looking at a softer landing.
Mining exploration projects may have taken a back seat on account of tighter monetary conditions but I believe this will come back as most central banks are done with their aggressive positioning. If anything, H2-23 may also prompt a number of banks to cut rates.
Bruised by relentless lockdowns over the past couple of years, China- the world’s largest guzzler of metals looks set to renew its appetite and this has been instrumental in pushing inventory levels for a range of metals across the LME and the Shanghai Futures Exchange to drop to its lowest level in years.
For instance, at the end of last year, the registered stocks of all LME base metals (except tin) dropped last year, so much so that the total tonnage registered was less than half of what was seen at the close of 2021.
Meanwhile, on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, warehouse stocks were at the lowest point in 15 years!
Also consider a burgeoning thrust towards decarbonization and the growing penetration of EV technology which should add further pressure to the supply-demand imbalance across various commodity markets, with deficits expected by 2024 itself. All things considered, the prospects for better realizations look very promising for these miners.
The two most popular “diversified” mining ETFs one can pursue are XME and the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK). If you’re thinking of pursuing one or the other, and can’t make up your mind, here are a few pointers worth considering.
Based on the discipline of technical analysis alone, it’s fair to say that one is staring at a conflicting outlook for XME.
As noted in the introductory section of this article, XME is a subset of the S&P Total Market Index (S&P TMI). We thought it would be appropriate to take a look at the metals and mining portion of the parent index to determine the scope of mean-reversion.
There are two main takeaways from the image above. If you're a glass-half-full person with a long-term holding track record then it's fair to say that XME appears to be a very promising candidate for mean-reversion over time; the current relative strength ratio is two-thirds lower than the mid-point of the life-long range. However, if you're someone whose holding period tends to be a lot shorter, it's fair to say that in the near term, conditions look overbought, as the RS ratio of XME and ITOT (the ETF which tracks the S&P TMI) has just recently hit the highs of its 8-year range, a terrain it previously failed to clear on four separate occasions (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022). This landmark “may” prompt investor sentiment to ebb away from XME once again.
If we switch over to XME's own long-term chart, we can see that the price has been trending up in the shape of a quasi-ascending channel, a quasi-broadening wedge pattern. There also appears to be no major resistance till the $75 levels, which also coincides with the upper boundary of the wedge/channel. If one were to stage an entry at the current share price and keep the boundaries of the wedge as guideposts, the reward to risk looks very favorable at 2.1x.
