Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2023 2:17 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.95K Followers

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Cornett - Vice President, Investor Relations

Donnie King - President and Chief Executive Officer

John Tyson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Brady Stewart - Group President, Fresh Meats

Stewart Glendinning - Group President, Prepared Foods

Wes Morris - Group President, Poultry

Amy Tu - President, International and Chief Administrative Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alexia Howard - Bernstein

Ken Goldman - JPMorgan

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens

Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Eric Larson - Seaport Research Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Tyson Foods First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note today’s event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Cornett, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Sean Cornett

Good morning and welcome to Tyson Foods’ fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Prepared remarks today will be provided by Donnie King, President and Chief Executive Officer and John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Brady Stewart, Group President, Fresh Meats; Stewart Glendinning, Group President, Prepared Foods; Wes Morris, Group President, Poultry; and Amy Tu, President, International and Chief Administrative Officer, will join the live Q&A session. We have prepared presentation slides to supplement our comments, which are available on the Investor Relations section of the Tyson website and through the link on our webcast.

During today’s call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our expectations for the future. These forward-looking statements made during this call are provided pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include comments reflecting our expectations, assumptions or

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.