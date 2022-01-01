Deutsche Bank: Don't Worry About Q4 Earnings Miss

Summary

  • Although Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's Q4 earnings miss is undesirable to its investors, key variables could align and cause the bank's stock to surge.
  • Recovering European stock markets might add to Deutsche Bank's trading income and mark up its held for trading asset base.
  • Even though long-duration spot rates are of concern, global interest rates will likely remain supportive to debt instruments in 2023, providing Deutsche Bank with a systemic tailwind.
  • The bank's commissions-based business struggled during the past year, and M&A will probably remain flat. Yet, we believe the IPO market, brokerage, and asset management activities will rebound.
  • Historical data suggests that Deutsche Bank's stock has a lower valuation threshold than many accept. Nevertheless, we think a price-to-book ratio of 0.32x is worth the bet.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) released its fourth-quarter earnings report last week, revealing an earnings-per-share miss of 35 cents, coupled with a revenue miss of $213.4 million. Moreover, the market has acted unfavorably toward the German bank's stock as

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

