Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2023 2:52 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

February 06, 2023, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Gorman - CEO

Matt Abernethy - CFO

Eric Benevich - Chief Commercial Officer

Eiry Roberts - Chief Medical Officer

Kyle Gano - Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer

Todd Tushla - VP of IR

Conference Call Participants

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Neena Bitritto-Garg - Citi

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Brian Skorney - Baird

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Carter Gould - Barclays

Myles Minter - William Blair

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Marc Goodman - SVB Securities

Ashwani Verma - UBS

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Evan Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets

Ami Fadia - Needham

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Partners

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord Genuity

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this call may be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Todd Tushla, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Todd Tushla

Thank you, and a good Monday morning to everyone. Welcome to Neurocrine's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. I’m joined by Kevin Gorman, our Chief Executive Officer; Matt Abernethy, our Chief Financial Officer; Eiry Roberts, our Chief Medical Officer; Eric Benevich, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Kyle Gano, our Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer.

Comments

