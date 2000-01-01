Micron's Weak Outlook And Slow Recovery Timeframe: Potential Headwinds

Feb. 06, 2023 4:48 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)SSNLF1 Comment
Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Marketplace

Summary

  • Micron expects negative DRAM and flat NAND growth in 2023 in contrast to Samsung and SK hynix, which see positive growth for both.
  • Although Micron is the DRAM and NAND technology leader, bit shipments of its memory chips were negative in the past quarter, which underperformed peers.
  • Inventory oversupply at PC/smartphone customers is now intensifying in datacenters and industrial sectors of memory chips with only automotive chips secure so far.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Semiconductor Deep Dive. Learn More »
Concept of hard work for businessman pushing rock up a hill

mikkelwilliam

With both Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and SK hynix reporting Q4 earnings in the past week following Micron’s (NASDAQ:MU) F1Q2023 earnings a month earlier, this article analyzes DRAM and NAND results for each company, and presents their capex strategies as

This free article presents my analysis of this semiconductor sector. A more detailed analysis is available on my Marketplace newsletter site Semiconductor Deep Dive. You can learn more about it here and start a risk free 2 week trial now.

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
14.92K Followers
Providing a deep knowledgebase for better semiconductor stock investments

Dr. Robert N. Castellano, is president of The Information Network www.theinformationnet.com. Most of the data, as well as tables and charts I use in my articles, come from my market research reports. If you need additional information about any article, please go to my website.

I will soon be initiating an investor newsletter. Information to register will be online on my website.

I received a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Oxford University (England) under Dr. John Goodenough, inventor of the lithium ion battery and 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. I've had ten years experience in the field of wafer fabrication at AT&T Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.

I have been Editor-in-Chief of the peer-reviewed Journal of Active and Passive Electronic Devices since 2000. I authored the book "Technology Trends in VLSI Manufacturing" (Gordon and Breach), "Solar Panel Processing" (Old City Publishing), "Alternative Energy Technology" (Old City Publishing). Also in the solar area, I am CEO of SolarPA, which uses a proprietary nanomaterial to coat solar cells, increasing the efficiency by up to 10%. I recently published a fictional novel Blessed, available on Amazon and other sites.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.