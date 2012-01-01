LyondellBasell: North American Dominance And Cost-Effective Petrochemical Innovations

Feb. 06, 2023 5:05 PM ETLyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)
George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • LYB is a global petrochemical company with a significant presence in North America, Europe, and Asia.
  • LYB's Q4 2022 earnings were impacted by a global demand decrease, unfavorable conditions, and reduced capacity utilization, leading to a decrease in revenue and EBITDA margins.
  • LYB has a North American dominance in ethylene and propylene production, with over 70% of production capacity located in North America and mostly derived from natural gas feedstock.
  • LYB's profitability is heavily influenced by operating leverage, feedstock costs, and plant capacity utilization. The refining segment is set to shut down by the end of 2023.
  • I recommend buying the stock at its fair value of $122 per share, offering a potential 25% upside.

Petrochemical plant at twilight

Bim

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is a global petrochemical company with a presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It is the leading producer of polypropylene and also plays a significant role in the production of polyethylene and propylene oxide. These chemicals

LYB Q4 segment highlights

Company presentation

LYB 2023 modelling information

Company Presentation

LYB historical and forecasted financials

Author estimates & Company 10-k filings

LYB historical and future multiples

Author estimates, company 10-k filings & Seeking Alpha

LYB strategy

Company presentation

LYB dividend growth

Seeking Alpha

LYB historical cash flow generation

Company presentation

This article was written by

George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.08K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LYB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.