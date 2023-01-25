David Ramos

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) recently declared its Q4 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. The company beat on revenue but missed EPS by a whisker. Although the company fell short of the $10 Billion Free Cash Flow it guided for FY 2022, the reported $9.3 Billion should appease investors about the company's ability to continue paying increasing dividends.

I evaluated IBM's dividend coverage based on free cash flow after its Q3 earnings, as can be seen here. With Q4 now in the rearview mirror, it is time to run the latest numbers. Let us get into the details.

Why cash flow over EPS

When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share (EPS). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:

Earnings tend to be up and down depending on rare events and write-offs.

Earnings are more prone to GAAP-related fluctuations.

Cash flow is king.

Let us see how IBM's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.

Total shares outstanding: 904.13 M

Current quarterly dividend per share: $1.65

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $1.491 Billion

Billion FCF in Q4: $5.2 Billion - According to the earnings release: "On a consolidated basis, in the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.0 billion, up $1.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables was $5.8 billion, up $1.9 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $5.2 billion, up $1.9 billion.

EPS reported: $3.60

Payout ratio using EPS: 45% ($1.65 divided by $3.60)

Q4's numbers look much healthier than the Q3 numbers looked as in the article linked above. But sometimes, one quarter may not tell us the story entirely. Let us run the same numbers above based on full year.

Total shares outstanding: 904.13 M

Current annual dividend per share: $6.60

Annual FCF required to cover dividends: $5.967 Billion

Billion Projected FCF for 2022: $9.3 Billion

Billion Payout ratio using annual FCF: 64% ($5.967 billion divided by $9.3 Billion)

($5.967 billion divided by $9.3 Billion) 2022 Annual EPS for 2022: $9.13

Payout ratio using EPS: 72% ($6.60 divided by $9.13).

While the annual numbers look pretty decent, they are not as strong as the Q4 numbers seemed stand-alone. This is another reminder to not go by a single quarter's results, as good or bad they may seem.

Forward-Looking Thoughts and Conclusion