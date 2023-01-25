International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) recently declared its Q4 earnings as covered by Seeking Alpha here. The company beat on revenue but missed EPS by a whisker. Although the company fell short of the $10 Billion Free Cash Flow it guided for FY 2022, the reported $9.3 Billion should appease investors about the company's ability to continue paying increasing dividends.
I evaluated IBM's dividend coverage based on free cash flow after its Q3 earnings, as can be seen here. With Q4 now in the rearview mirror, it is time to run the latest numbers. Let us get into the details.
When evaluating dividend coverage, most investors and analysts tend to look at earnings per share (EPS). We prefer free cash flow ("FCF") as a better indicator of financial health for these reasons:
Let us see how IBM's dividend coverage looks after this recent quarterly result.
Q4's numbers look much healthier than the Q3 numbers looked as in the article linked above. But sometimes, one quarter may not tell us the story entirely. Let us run the same numbers above based on full year.
While the annual numbers look pretty decent, they are not as strong as the Q4 numbers seemed stand-alone. This is another reminder to not go by a single quarter's results, as good or bad they may seem.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments