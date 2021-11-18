Publicis: Share Price Finally Responds To Strong Results

Summary

  • Publicis is a large French PR and Communications company. The capex is low, which means the free cash flow is high.
  • The net income is lower than the FCF as Publicis is still taking non-cash amortizations and impairment charges, mainly related to acquisitions.
  • The FCFPS is approximately 7 EUR on an underlying basis. Adjusted for two tax payments, it should remain stable this year.
  • Publicis continues to pursue M&A which could fuel the non-organic growth.
  • I sold my position because I want to build up my cash position. But based on valuation, Publicis still qualifies as a "buy."
Introduction

The share price of Publicis (OTCQX:PGPEF) (OTCQX:PUBGY) is finally showing some strength and the stock is now trading about 150% higher than the 28.99 EUR it was trading at when I pounded the table in August 2020. I

