The 5% Solution - Cash

Feb. 06, 2023 6:50 PM ET
Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
233 Followers

Summary

  • The current period is similar to 1981 when inflation was high and the Fed was tightening.
  • Fed Chairman Powell insists that the Fed will continue raising rates and that they will remain high for some time.
  • The Fed also has a way to go with their Policy Normalization program, commonly known as QT, of draining bank reserves through the roll-off of maturing securities from their portfolio.
  • In this uncertain period of Fed tightening, 6-month T-bills yielding almost 5% look attractive.

Black 5% Percent Sign With Futuristic Glowing Blue Neon Lights - 3D Illustration

Nina Shatirishvili/iStock via Getty Images

I began my investment career as a Securities Analyst Intern at Fidelity Investments during the summer of 1981.

At the beginning of June, I was asked to join Ned Johnson, the legendary Chairman of Fidelity, for lunch

CPI

FRED

Roll off actual v target

Federal Reserve

Fed Baflance Sheet

FRED

6-month t-bills

FRED

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
233 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.