Nutrien: Defensive Farm Economy Pick On Sale

Feb. 06, 2023 6:57 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CA4 Comments
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
19.34K Followers

Summary

  • Nutrien is incredibly undervalued if fertilizer prices do not decline as predicted by Wall Street analysts.
  • Climate change effects and Russian aggression interrupting supplies in 2023 could push the share price higher again this year.
  • Less correlated fertilizer industry movements to the S&P 500 and general economy are noteworthy positives to consider.

Agricultural slurry spreading in a field in England, United Kingdom

Andrew Linscott/iStock via Getty Images

I last mentioned Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in January 2022 here, as a play on rising grain prices. Then, Russia invaded Ukraine, throwing a monkey-wrench into both the regular supply of grains and fertilizer product, while eventually spiking

YCharts - Nutrien vs. S&P 500 Total Returns, Since January 2022

YCharts - Nutrien vs. S&P 500 Total Returns, Since January 2022

https://nutrien-prod-asset.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/s3fs-public/uploads/2022-06/Nutrien%202022%20Fact%20Book.pdf

Nutrien 2022 Fact Book - World's Largest Fertilizer Producers

YCharts - Nutrien - Price to Trailing Fundamentals, Since 2018

YCharts - Nutrien, Price to Trailing Fundamentals, Since 2018

YCharts - Nutrien, EV to EBITDA & Revenues, Since 2018

YCharts - Nutrien, EV to EBITDA & Revenues, Since 2018

YCharts - Nutrien, Free Cash Flow Yield, Since 2018

YCharts - Nutrien, Free Cash Flow Yield, Since 2018

YCharts - Nitrogen & Phosphate Pricing, Since 1967

YCharts - Nitrogen & Phosphate Price Trends, Since 1967, Recessions in Grey Shading

YCharts - Potash Price Trends, Since 1967

YCharts - Potash Price Trends, Since 1967, Recessions in Grey Shading

YCharts - Corn, Wheat, Soybean Prices per Bushel, Since 1967, Recessions in Grey Shading

YCharts - Corn, Wheat, Soybean Prices per Bushel, Since 1967, Recessions in Grey Shading

https://www.aistockcharts.com/

AiStockCharts.com - Nutrien Daily Correlation Chart to S&P 500, 1 Year

StockCharts.com - Nutrien, 18 Months of Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

StockCharts.com - Nutrien, 18 Months of Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Seeking Alpha Table - Nutrien, Analyst Estimates for 2022-24, Made on February 3rd, 2023

Seeking Alpha Table - Nutrien, Analyst Estimates for 2022-24, Made on February 3rd, 2023

This article was written by

Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
19.34K Followers
Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 36 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of February 2023, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside. "Volume Breakout Report" articles discuss positive trend changes backed by strong price and volume trading action.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.