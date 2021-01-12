Written by George Spritzer, co-produced by Alpha Gen Capital
(Data below is sourced from the Barings BDC website unless otherwise stated.)
Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company or BDC that focuses on providing financing to small and medium-sized companies. The company's investment portfolio includes a variety of securities- senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities.
BBDC has an experienced management team. Barings is a $347 Billion global investment manager with a long history of investing in the middle market.
BBDC's portfolio is diversified across a wide range of industries, which helps to mitigate single sector risk. The company's portfolio is currently invested in industries such as healthcare, business services, and consumer products.
BBDC's performance has been a bit disappointing since its IPO in 2007. But it is a good conservative holding. Its underlying portfolio tends to have better interest coverage than many of its BDC peers. It also has a low price to NAV ratio, large insider ownership and a shareholder friendly structure.
In 2018, BBDC was holding a very large allocation to cash because of acquisitions. As they have gradually transitioned the portfolio into investments, they have been able to steadily raise the quarterly distribution.
The table below shows recent quarterly distributions paid by BBDC. Note that the quarterly distributions have been gradually increasing over time.
|
Ex-Div date
|
Payment Date
|
Amount
|
12/06/2022
|
12/14/2022
|
$0.24
|
09/06/2022
|
09/14/2022
|
$0.24
|
06/07/2022
|
06/15/2022
|
$0.24
|
02/15/2022
|
02/23/2022
|
$0.23
|
11/23/2021
|
12/01/2021
|
$0.22
|
09/07/2021
|
09/15/2021
|
$0.21
|
06/08/2021
|
06/16/2021
|
$0.20
|
03/09/2021
|
03/17/2021
|
$0.19
The company's dividend yield currently stands at 10.8%, which is higher than the average for similar BDCs.
|
Discount to Book
|
Non-Lev Expense
|
Yield (TTM)
|
BBDC
|
-21.19%
|
4.47%
|
10.80%
|
-17.32%
|
5.90%
|
10.61%
|
- 7.98%
|
4.50%
|
9.30%
|
-20.13%
|
9.07%
|
12.00%
|
+ 5.53%
|
3.05%
|
11.36%
|
-32.85%
|
3.87%
|
10.95%
Source: cefdata.com
BBDC Performance Record versus BIZD ETF (as of Feb. 3, 2023)
|
BBDC
|
YTD
|
+ 9.08%
|
+10.11%
|
1 Year
|
- 11.11%
|
- 2.23%
|
3 Year
|
+ 3.03%
|
+ 8.32%
|
5 Year
|
+ 5.80%
|
+ 9.72%
|
15 Year
|
+ 6.53%
|
------
Source: morningstar.com
BBDC has lagged the BIZD over the last 5 years in performance. This is partially because of two large mergers during that time period. But it has a fairly strong performance over the last 15 years of around 7% a year.
In 2020, BBDC merged with MVC. As part of the merger, Barings entered into a credit support agreement with BBDC, for the benefit of the combined company, to protect against net cumulative unrealized and realized losses of up to $23.0 million on the acquired MVC investment portfolio over 10 years after the merger.
Barings LLC also amended its investment management agreement with Barings BDC to lower the base management fee to 1.25%, down from 1.375%.
On February 25, 2022, BBDC completed its merger with Sierra Income with BBDC surviving the merger.
Following the closing of the merger, Barings LLC and BBDC entered into an updated investment advisory agreement that increased the incentive fee hurdle rate from 8.00% to 8.25% annualized. Barings LLC also entered into a credit support agreement with BBDC to protect against net cumulative unrealized and realized losses of up to $100 million on the acquired Sierra investment portfolio over 10 years after the merger.
In connection with the closing of the merger with Sierra Income, BBDC's board announced an open market buyback program of up to $30.0 million whenever the shares trade below 90% of BBDC's NAV. Repurchases can occur during the 12-month period starting on April 1, 2022.
As of November 10, 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 2,263,496 shares of its common stock in the open market under the authorized program at an average price of $9.69 per share, including broker commissions.
On February 25, 2022, right after the Sierra Merger, BBDC and Barings entered into a Credit Support Agreement whereby Barings agreed to provide credit support of up to $100.0 million relating to the net cumulative realized and unrealized losses on the acquired Sierra investment portfolio over the next 10 years. Here is a link to the details of the agreement:
https://ir.barings.com/all-sec-filings/content/0001140361-22-007670/0001140361-22-007670.pdf
Barings contributed $3.4 million to BBDC in the third quarter of 2022 because of this credit support agreement. The credit support agreement along with the authorized share buybacks provide some downside protection to investors, if we go into a recession.
During the last earnings call, management commented on the future expectations of distribution payments:
"Looking forward, we anticipate that strong portfolio performance will sustain BBDC’s earning power above our $0.24 per share dividend. So it begs a very important investor question, why not pay out that increased income?
To best answer that question, we outline our emphasis on margin of safety. Recall, Barings BDC operates under a best-in-class fee structure highlighted by our industry high hurdle rate of 8.25% and a willingness to align the NOI incentive fee to credit performance, both realized and unrealized.
As a result of aligning our dividend with our hurdle rate, Baring insulates the regular dividend distribution, which is 8.5% on NAV and 10.5% on a market price basis, with the incentive fee. Said differently, in the event of future unrealized or realized losses or the loss of income due to credit stress, the manager bears the cost via a lower incentive fee.
In our view, this feature creates a very strong and resilient dividend yield profile that is less dependent on elevated base rates. With that strong dividend base, we then seek to further enhance shareholder value through a combination of share repurchases, growing dividend spillover and steady and systematic special dividends. It’s that consistent long-term approach, combined with significant investor alignment and margin of safety, that we believe drives down BDC yield risk premiums over time."
One of the reasons I like BBDC is because of their parent Mass Mutual, which has been a leader in the private placement and high yield markets for many years. BBDC is 50% owned by institutional investors. Here are some of the top holders:
|
Owner Name
|
Shares Held
|
Barings LLC
|
13,639,681
|
Ares Management
|
4,804,852
|
RiverNorth Capital
|
4,579,309
|
Punch & Associates
|
2,803,009
|
Callodine Capital
|
2,375,000
Source: nasdaq.com
BBDC is fairly liquid and usually trades about 400,000 shares a day. The bid-asked spread is usually only a penny, although it can widens when markets get volatile. It is fairly easy to buy BBDC using smaller market orders or limit orders.
For those in a high tax bracket, it is probably best to own BBDC in a tax deferred retirement account.
In conclusion, Barings BDC Inc. is an attractive investment opportunity for income-focused investors, with a strong track record of performance, an experienced management team, and a well-diversified portfolio. The share buyback program and credit support agreements provide some support in case we go into a recession. The company's high distribution yield with gradually increasing distributions, makes it an attractive investment.
Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield
George Spritzer's top investment ideas are being featured on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting" marketplace service.
This service is dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid market froth. We encourage investors to benefit from yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. For safe and reliable income streams, check out Yield Hunting.
This article was written by
George Spritzer, CFA is a registered investment advisor at Southland Investments and specializes in managing closed-end funds for individuals. George uses the following investment strategies:1) Opportunistic Closed-end fund investing: Buy CEFs at larger than normal discounts to NAV and sell them when the discounts narrow. 2) Exploit special situations: tender offers, fund terminations, fund activism, rights offerings etc. Some of my premium articles are published on Alpha Gen Capital's "Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps" https://seekingalpha.com/author/alpha-gen-capital/research
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BBDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (8)