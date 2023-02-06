Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.96K Followers

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Yujia Zhai - Investor Relations, The Blueshirt Group

Mike Chang - Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Chang - President

Yifan Liang - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Conference Call Participants

David Williams - Benchmark

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Jeremy Kwan - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending today's Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Fiscal Q2 2023 Earnings Call. My name is [Tamiya] [ph], and I will be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions-and-answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Yujia Zhai with Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Yujia Zhai

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's conference call to discuss fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results. I am Yujia Zhai, Investor Relations representative for AOS. With me today are Dr. Mike Chang, our CEO; Stephen Chang, our President; and Yifan Liang, our CFO. This call is being recorded and broadcast live over the web. A replay will be available for seven days following the call via the link in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our call will proceed as follows today. Mike will begin with strategic highlights. Then, Stephen will provide business updates and a detailed segment report. After that, Yifan will review the financial results and provide guidance for the March quarter. Finally, we will have the Q&A session. The earnings release was distributed over wire today, February 6, 2023, after the market close. The release is also posted on the company's website.

Our earnings release and this presentation include non-GAAP financial measures. We use non-GAAP measures because

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.