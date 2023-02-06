Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Shiffler - Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Balu Balakrishnan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sandeep Nayyar - Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

David Williams - The Benchmark Company

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna

Ethan Potasnick - Cowen and Company

Gus Richard - Northland

Operator

Good day, everyone and welcome to the Power Integrations Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Shiffler, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Joe Shiffler

Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us. With me on the call today are Balu Balakrishnan, President and CEO of Power Integrations; and Sandeep Nayyar, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, we will refer to financial measures not calculated according to GAAP. Non-GAAP measures for the December quarter exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition related and tangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. The reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results is included in our press release.

Our discussion today, including the Q&A session, will include forward-looking statements denoted by words like will, would, believe, should, expect, outlook, plan, forecast, anticipate, prospects and similar expressions that look toward future events or performance. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed in today’s press release and in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 7 of last year.

