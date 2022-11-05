Coterra Energy: Another Ball Game In 2023

Feb. 06, 2023 8:59 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)
Summary

  • 2023 will be more challenging for the company.
  • 4Q22 is expected to be between 615K to 635K Boepd, slightly lower than 3Q22. The main issue is the natural gas price steep correction.
  • I recommend buying CTRA between $23 and $22.25 with potential lower support at around $20.7.
Dusk shot of an oil Fracking Drill Rig Under Dramatic Sunset Sky in the Permian Basin in West Texas or New Mexico

Introduction

We are approaching the fourth quarter release, and I believe it is time to look at the company as we enter 2023 to see how Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) will likely perform this year. 2023 will be more

CTRA Brent Natgas 1-year chart (Fun Trading StockCharts)

CTRA Presentation map (CTRA Presentation)

Coterra Energy Revenue

CTRA Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Coterra Energy free cash flow

CTRA Quarterly Free cash flow History (Fun Trading)

Coterra Energy daily oil equivalent per basin

CTRA Quarterly Production per segment 2Q22 versus 3Q22 (Fun Trading)

Coterra Energy daily oil equivalent production

CTRA Quarterly oil equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

Coterra Energy daily oil and gas price realized

CTRA Quarterly oil, NGL, and NG prices history (Fun Trading)

Coterra Energy quarterly free cash flow

CTRA Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

CTRA Balance sheet (CTRA Presentation)

Coterra Energy 2022 outlook

CTRA Outlook for 2022 (CTRA Presentation)

CTRA technical chart

CTRA TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTRA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term CTRA, as explained in my article.

Comments

