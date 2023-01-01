Cogeco Communications: Investors May Want To Look For Other Opportunities

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • Cogeco Communications had another quarter of weak Internet growth in Q1 F2023.
  • The company is in the midst of a capital-intensive network expansion project that will result in declining free cash flow.
  • Cogeco’s debt ratio of 3.3x is towards the high end of its range in the past decade.

Server room background

Internet Connection

piranka

Investment Thesis

Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) (TSX: "CCA") is likely going to experience lower valuation than its long term average in the near-term due to 1) slower Internet subscribers growth in a post-COVID world; 2) free cash flow declining due to significant

Canadian Internet Customer adds

Created by author

American Internet Customer Adds

Created by author

FCF Chart

Q1 F2023 Investor Presentation (Company Website)

Debt Level

Company Website

EV to EBITDA Ratio

YCharts

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.62K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RCI.B:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.