Intapp, Inc. (INTA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2023 8:54 PM ETIntapp, Inc. (INTA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.96K Followers

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Trone - SVP-IR

John Hall - Chairman and CEO

Steve Robertson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Natalie Howe - Bank of America

Kevin McVeigh - Credit Suisse

Terry Tillman - Truist

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Matthew Kikkert - Stifel

Arvind Ramnani - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standby. Welcome to the Intapp Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Trone, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Trone

Thank you. Welcome to Intapp's fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results. On the call with me today are John Hall, Chairman and CEO of Intapp; and Steve Robertson, Chief Financial Officer.

During the course of this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding trends, strategies and the anticipated performance of our business, including guidance provided for our fiscal third quarter and full year 2023. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and expectations entail certain assumptions made as of today's date, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our SEC filings and other publicly available documents that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intapp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Further on today's call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP metrics that we believe aid in the understanding of our financial results. A reconciliation to comparable GAAP metrics can be found in today's earnings release, which is available on our website and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.