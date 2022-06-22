VOO: Overvalued, Earnings Expectations Are Likely Still Too Optimistic

Feb. 06, 2023 9:55 PM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 faces 3 major headwinds; rising rates, a rising dollar, and flatlining earnings.
  • VOO will also likely offer minimal income moving forward, the yield on VOO should be below 2%.
  • This Fund is overvalued using several metrics, the earnings growth isn't likely to support the forward price-to-earnings ratio.

Close-up ETF concept with quotes, timeline, percentages, charts and financial figures on a screen.

Torsten Asmus

Investing today is much more difficult than it has been in the last decade. From 2008 to 2021 interest rates remained very low, the Fed continued to support equities, and earnings remain consistently strong other than during the Pandemic. Today the

Chart

Chart

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.21K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.