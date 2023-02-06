ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 06, 2023 9:57 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.96K Followers

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jerry Sisitsky - Vice President, IR

Henry Schuck - Founder and CEO

Cameron Hyzer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

DJ Hynes - Canaccord Genuity

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Alex Zukin - Wolfe

Parker Lane - Stifel

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Joe Meares - Truist

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZoomInfo Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. ‘Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, Jerry Sisitsky. Please go ahead. .

Jerry Sisitsky

Thanks, Lisa. Welcome to ZoomInfo’s financial results conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. With me on the call today are Henry Schuck, Founder and CEO of ZoomInfo; and Cameron Hyzer, our CFO. After their remarks, we will open the call to Q&A.

During this call, any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of U.S. securities laws. Expressions of future goals, including business outlook, expectations for future financial performance and similar items, including, without limitation, expressions using the terminology may, will, expect, anticipate and believe and expressions which reflect something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.